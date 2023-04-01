The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, informed through his Twitter account that the presentation of Bill number 339 of 2023, which seeks to transform the Health System in Colombia and dictate other provisions, has been filed in the House of Representatives.

The legislative project was presented by the Government to Congress on February 13 and has been signed by representatives of different political parties, including Conservatives, the Historical Pact, the U, the Commonwealth, the Peace bench and the Greens.

According to the Government, the health system proposed in the project is based on preventive care through the Primary Care Center (CAP) and seeks to guarantee the universal right to health throughout the national territory. According to the president, it is intended that doctors can care for anyone anywhere in the country and that the inhabitants can be permanently cared for by a team of health professionals.

“If there is a universal right to health, Total Peace is possible. If there are guaranteed rights, Total Peace is possible and Colombia can become a world power of life”, stated President Petro when presenting the bill.

The presentation was settled in the seventh commission of the health reform with the signatures of conservatives, Historical Pact, of the U, common, bench of Peace and Greens pic.twitter.com/DL4wGUiVLw — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) April 1, 2023