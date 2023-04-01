Il Friday in grand prix it is very important for setting up the bike but the results obtained are good, sometimes excellent, just for self-esteem, because they don’t bring points.

They know it well Maverick Vinales e Aleix Espargaro, authors of an Argentine first day Perfect. The two exchanged positions in the sessions: Aleix first in the morning, Maverick first in the afternoon.

Today, Saturday, is already qualifying and race day and the value of this Aprilia and its two riders it seems very high. Moreover, on a track where the first win in MotoGP.

Will Noale’s bike be able to repeat itself? Enthusiasts hope so, for Alex it would be one historic brace, per Maverick of the first victory which, at the same time, would allow him to center another record: That of the first pilot, in the MotoGP era, to win with three different bikes (after Suzuki and Yamaha).

And do you think they can do it?