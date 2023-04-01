The two Spanish riders and their RS-GP had a perfect day
Il Friday in grand prix it is very important for setting up the bike but the results obtained are good, sometimes excellent, just for self-esteem, because they don’t bring points.
They know it well Maverick Vinales e Aleix Espargaro, authors of an Argentine first day Perfect. The two exchanged positions in the sessions: Aleix first in the morning, Maverick first in the afternoon.
Today, Saturday, is already qualifying and race day and the value of this Aprilia and its two riders it seems very high. Moreover, on a track where the first win in MotoGP.
Will Noale’s bike be able to repeat itself? Enthusiasts hope so, for Alex it would be one historic brace, per Maverick of the first victory which, at the same time, would allow him to center another record: That of the first pilot, in the MotoGP era, to win with three different bikes (after Suzuki and Yamaha).
And do you think they can do it?
The words of Maverick and Aleix after the perfect Friday
Vfinals: “Happy, we have to improve small details, if we work well tomorrow and Sunday we will be there in front“. They are Cazeaux: “We made a very big step, I’m happy that Massimo (Rivola, ed) gave me this opportunity, I can only think about riding. Manu has the same spirit as me, we want to Very good“. On the Aprilia bike: “I’ve always felt a great potential for this bike, but now being in front is something else, thank you Aprilia”.
Alex: “Nice, I am a team player and I like to see the two Aprilias ahead, if it’s 41 better! The bike is very difficult to ride here, it was much easier in Portimao, the feeling is like when it’s wet and goes to dry“. On teammate Vinales: “It’s useful for him to go fast, someone who goes slowly is useless”.