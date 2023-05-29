Home » The President of the Sovereignty Council sends a telegram of congratulations to the “Turkish President” on his victory in the presidential elections
by admin
Sudani Net:

Today, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

Al-Burhan said in his telegram, “It gives me great pleasure to extend, in my name, and in the name of the government and people of the Republic of Sudan, my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on your election as President of the sister Republic of Turkey.” The President of the Sovereignty Council expressed his confidence in his wise leadership to continue Turkey’s march and its pioneering regional role in the region.

Indicating that Sudan looks forward to working with the Republic of Turkey in order to develop bilateral relations in various fields. He expressed his hope that the presidential term of His Excellency would witness more successes and achievements, and that the Turkish people would see progress and prosperity.

It is noteworthy that President “Recep Tayyip Erdogan” had run in the first electoral round at the beginning of this month, and the result between him and his competitor “Kılıçdaroğlu” was somewhat close, and neither of them achieved the percentage required to win, which is more than (50%), which led to a new electoral round today. “Erdogan” won it with electoral entitlement and a democratic victory by more than (52%) until (99%) of the votes were counted, which officially means his well-deserved victory in a new five-year presidential term for Turkey.

