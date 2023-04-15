Home » The Prime Minister convened a meeting of the Federal Cabinet today
Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an important meeting of the federal cabinet today.

According to sources, the meeting of the federal cabinet will be held today at 1 pm at the Prime Minister’s House, which will be chaired by Shahbaz Sharif. In the federal cabinet meeting, the political situation of the country and the decisions of the Supreme Court will be considered.

Sources say that in the meeting, consultations will be held on various options and strategies to ensure the supremacy of the Cabinet and Parliament.

