Assignment areas would be the subject of debate in the Municipal Council of Valledupar

The problems of invasion of the cession areas of the municipality of Valledupar, would be debated in the Municipal Council through a proposal that will be made in the next few days by councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga, who indicated that since the beginning of the period they have requested the Mayor’s Office to present an inventory of these public land spaces, which has not happened.

The lobbyist’s initiative occurs in the situation of the murder of the social leader of the Villa Haiydith neighborhood, Alfonso Medina, whose death was allegedly caused by the constant complaints that he carried out for the invasion of a cession area in said sector.

In this sense, the councilor said that it has been found that “In many cession areas, buildings have been built by those who at some point made an informal settlement and also by builders who never deliver it to the municipality, allegedly in a collusion they have with some officials of the municipal administration who lend themselves to it, so that over the years the The same builders build in those cession areas and they never cease to be in their names because they do not deliver the areas to the municipality”.

Likewise, Arzuaga stated that another of the situations that arise is that ordinary people have been settling in these spaces. under the ‘silent’ gaze of the authorities municipal authorities and that it is the community leaders who denounce them.

In the Municipal Council of Valledupar a debate could be held on the cession areas. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

“We need the municipality to present us with an inventory of the cession areas that are or are not in its name in order to organize and transfer that property to the municipality and it is the latter that is responsible for this situation. has become a source of risk. Also request the municipal comptroller to show us the actions that it has developed because it is presenting a patrimonial detriment of the municipality, given that these cession areas are not transferred”, pointed out councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga.

It should be noted that one of the defenders of cession areas in this capital has been José Coronado, president of the Community Action Board of the Nueva Esperanza neighborhoodwho indicated that since 2019 he has denounced that these spaces have been ‘stolen’ little by little in this sector.

“Individuals and public officials from the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar are appropriating part of the cession areas of the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood corresponding to the Fonvisocial urban project and how Mr. Ciro Pupo Castro, former mayor of Valledupar, came to the community intimidating because allegedly those areas they were his and together with Planning and Public Space he was going to recover them, I have presented these complaints before the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Ombudsman, the Comptroller’s Office and for this reason there is a ruling in favor of the community against Fonvisocial for not delineating the areas of assignment, in the initial deeds in order for public instruments to make the records in the name of the municipalityCoronado said.

He also indicated that a class action was filed that was ruled in favor of the community, but the sentence was appealed by Fonvisocial and then the Administrative Court of Cesar ratified the first instance. However, the process is stalled until a contempt is resolved by the municipal administration since they have not carried out what was ordered.

Another of the neighborhoods that has visible problems with cession areas is Chiriquí, where the president of JAC, Mayerli Camelo, He has spent years denouncing the invasion of said lot that was left to build spaces that serve the community and is occupied by individuals. Due to the complaints, she assures that she has received death threats.

It is worth remembering that in 2021 the newspaper EL PILÓN published the report Assignment areas, a pending task for the Mayor of Valledupar”. In the investigation, it was stated that the Municipal Comptroller’s Office found a discovery around the cession areas of Valledupar.

The first of the findings is the complaint 750 of 2020, which reports on an alleged appropriation by individuals of the areas assigned to the Nueva Esperanza II urbanization.

Invasion or subdivision of Soil Protection of the Water System with environmental conservation treatment (SP-SH) in the La Mercedes ditch, located in carrera 30 between calle 6C and 7A and in carrera 29 between calle 6C and 6C1.

Also in the Dundakaren urbanization, the events are described in the complaint 755 of 2021, about an alleged appropriation of a public highway on Calle 5 between Carreras 19E and 20 in Valledupar.

PROJECTS THAT HAVE NOT DELIVERED ASSIGNMENT AREAS

For urbanization and construction projects, the Comptroller’s Office detailed in its findings that the municipal administration has not received, nor have steps been taken to guarantee the deeds of the areas compulsory and free assignment belonging to the city.

The areas assigned by the construction companies must be delivered as green areas, parks, local and pedestrian roadsamong others, but they have not been delivered in a real and material way to the municipality despite the fact that they are already built, sold and inhabited.

According to the report of that date, the Municipal Planning Advisory Office has identified the assignment areas that have not yet been granted, among these are 40 urban projects, some included, including, by several stages as is the case of Don Carmelo 1, with its stages I, II and III; Don Alberto, with its stages from 1 to 7; Villa Ligia, stages 1 to 4; Callejas, stages 1 to 4; among many others.