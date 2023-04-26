The Prime Minister highlights Morocco’s openness to sports tourism

Electronic flag – Rabat Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said, on Tuesday at the House of Councilors, that Morocco has increasingly opened up to sports tourism, by organizing major sporting events, on the continent and internationally.

Responding to a pivotal question in the Council of Advisors, Mr. Akhannouch said, within the framework of the monthly accountability session on the topic “National Tourism Policy”, that the sports and logistical infrastructure available to the Kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, constitutes a model to be followed at the continental level. He highlighted that within the framework of the royal care that His Majesty the King gives to sports and athletes, Morocco has been organizing a number of major continental and international sporting events.

He explained that the various demonstrations, the most recent of which was the Club World Cup, which was organized in the cities of Rabat and Tangier, were crowned with “unprecedented success at the level of organization, in addition to a record public attendance, which makes our country enjoy confidence from sports federations at the continental and international levels.” .

And after highly appreciating the announcement of His Majesty the King, in his message addressed to the participants in the “Excellence” award ceremony of the Confederation of African Football, last month, of Morocco’s candidacy jointly with Spain and Portugal to organize the 2030 World Cup, the head of government confirmed that this tripartite candidacy bears the title of linking. between Africa and Europe, and that it constitutes a new horizon in the strategic partnership, and is devoted to a new generation of cooperation and partnerships and reflects the unification of the efforts and capabilities of the African and European continents.

And he highlighted that Morocco’s candidacy jointly with Spain and Portugal to organize the 2030 World Cup embodies, as stated in His Majesty the King’s message, “the highest meanings of convergence around the best of this or that side, and bears witness to the concerted efforts of genius, creativity, and the integration of experiences and capabilities,” pointing out in this. The framework indicated that the government, with its various components, “is committed to engaging in this path led by His Majesty the King, through his firm belief in the great importance of sport, as a gateway to achieving development, a fertile field for investment, and a mechanism to promote the Kingdom as a tourist destination.”

In this regard, he recorded the government’s keenness to continue working to develop sports infrastructure at all levels, to strengthen Morocco’s chances of winning the honor of organizing various continental and international events.

On the other hand, Mr. Akhannouch stopped at the distinguished participation of the national football team in the World Cup in Qatar, which “contributed to the Kingdom’s radiance at the international level, and formed a distinguished communication campaign for the benefit of the Kingdom,” considering that the World Cup aroused “unprecedented” interest in Morocco, especially In the ranks of celebrities and opinion makers, who represented 40 percent of the people, who spoke positively about the Kingdom.

He pointed out that the name “Morocco” was mentioned millions of times, and more than 130 million interactions with the contents of “Morocco” were recorded by users of social media, stressing that this matter “provides an unprecedented opportunity for the tourism sector and a historic moment to open up to potential new markets such as The United States, Brazil, Argentina, the Middle East, and the African continent.

After renewing his congratulations to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on the occasion of his coronation by the Confederation of African Football, his award for excellence for the year 2022, “as the leader of the sports renaissance that the Kingdom knows, and as a role model in the field of youth care”, Mr. Akhannouch affirmed that this coronation is an international recognition. With the exceptional efforts made by His Majesty the King in favor of sports in general and Moroccan and African football in particular, through His Majesty’s keenness, since his accession to the throne, to place sport at the heart of every development series.