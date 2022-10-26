Home News The prosecutors’ appeal to Nordio: “Stop the tsunami of the Cartabia reform on criminal justice”
News

The prosecutors’ appeal to Nordio: “Stop the tsunami of the Cartabia reform on criminal justice”

by admin
The prosecutors’ appeal to Nordio: “Stop the tsunami of the Cartabia reform on criminal justice”

There is mail for Nordio. On his desk at the ministry he found a letter sent Tuesday by all the Italian attorneys general, after an assembly, to inform him of the entry into force, in less than a week, of the Cartabia reform of the criminal trial.

The document of the attorneys general (top and supervisory figures), although steeped in the “spirit of institutional collaboration”, raises the alarm on the “main problems” that entail “the immediate effect of a significant part of the new discipline”, with various ” fulfilments that are objectively impossible or in any case problematic without adequate support “.

Harder words are heard these days in the meetings between the prosecutors of the prosecutors, engaged in the investigative trench: “hell”, “disaster”, “tsunami”, “precipice”. Yet the most radical reform of the criminal process for over thirty years is passing on the sly. No mention in the parliamentary debate, nor in the statements that accompanied the inauguration of the new minister, who is also a former prosecutor.

The reform setting, defined with the delegated decrees shortly before the new government takes office, is guaranteed: more controls on the activity of prosecutors, more limits to investigations, more information to the suspect, more filters to the exercise of the action criminal.

The organizational burden on public prosecutors is affected by four general problems: the prosecutors are the only offices not strengthened within the NRP; the computer system has not been updated to the new rules; the introduction of the new rules falls like a cleaver, without the provision of a transitory and gradual regime; it is not clear whether the old rules (in force when they were initiated) or the new ones apply to ongoing proceedings.

See also  The south "steaming" and north "drenching" mode is on!Heavy rainfall hits North China, Jiangnan and other places remain sultry | North China | high temperature | heavy rainfall_sina news

The changes with the greatest impact are the modification of the terms of the investigations, with more difficult extensions; the imposition of a peremptory term of three months, at the end of the investigations, to deposit all the documents to the suspects; the obligation to videotape investigative acts; checks by the judge on the date of registration of the suspects in the register of crime reports.

In practice, prosecutors have three complaints. The first is the interpretative fog, which will force them to apply the new rules assuming the risk of errors with damage to the investigations. The second is the absence of operational tools to make the new rules work (a new filter hearing before the trial, the so-called restorative justice). The third is the irrationality of a very strict rule on the closure of investigations, even when there are no fundamental acts (letters rogatory, final information of the judicial police, appraisals, interrogation of new witnesses, documents sent by other prosecutors) and regardless of the inertia of the same pm, with the effect of nullifying years of work, especially in complex cases such as those of mafia organizations.

The letter from the attorneys general, also sent to the Supreme Court and Csm, calls for a regulatory intervention; failing that, the implementation of the reform will be “limited”. According to the investigating magistrates, a decree law would even be needed to postpone the entry into force of the reform and specify the transitional regime. In the meantime, guidelines and “survival techniques” are being studied in all prosecutors. The prosecutor of Bologna Giuseppe Amato went ahead, issuing a circular to establish “reasonable solutions”.

See also  Lemons - Giovanni De Mauro

Few days left. The issue will be at the top of the agenda of Nordio’s staff, who appointed two former colleagues in the cabinet office: chief Alberto Rizzo, president of the court of Venice, and deputy Sicilian judge Giusi Bartolozzi, in the last legislature deputy of Forza Italia from which it had come out in dissent both on the Zan law and on the reform of justice.

You may also like

[China Watch]Hu Jintao’s departure and the revision of...

Sara Pichelli: Spider-Man lives in your part –...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video...

Shanghai launches inhalation of new crown vaccine to...

Alessandra Prosdocimo, Cison’s first carabiniera judoka

Guangdong added 112 new cases of local infection,...

“The port of Taranto is the ugliest place...

National entrance examination recruitment “two tilts”, we must...

Coronavirus in Fvg, the bulletin of Wednesday 26...

The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy