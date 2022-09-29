On September 28, a teleconference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability work was held. At the same time, the Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) meeting, the Provincial Safety Production Committee meeting, and the Provincial Party Committee Safe Guangdong Construction Leading Group meeting were held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, conscientiously implemented the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee, and carried out research, deployment and implementation of epidemic prevention and control, production safety and maintenance of stability during the National Day holiday. Li Xi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee Meng Fanli attended the meeting.

Li Xi emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, have a “big country” in mind, and do all the work of epidemic prevention and control, safe production and maintenance of stability during the National Day with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” to ensure that all The provincial folks spent a peaceful, peaceful and happy National Day holiday, and took practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. First, we must do our best to prevent and control the epidemic during the National Day period, and keep the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. To consolidate the hard-won results of prevention and control, cities with epidemics must strengthen the overall planning of the province and city, and take decisive and effective measures to quickly extinguish the local epidemic; other cities must adhere to daily research and judgment, daily consultation, and daily scheduling to ensure that in the event of an outbreak The epidemic can be dealt with decisively and quickly. It is necessary to guide the safe and orderly flow of people, advocate local festivals, do a good job in personal protection, and effectively reduce the risk of epidemic transmission; it is necessary to strengthen emergency response to the epidemic, improve nucleic acid detection and screening capabilities, improve the sensitivity of monitoring and early warning, and make emergency response plans and material reserves. , to further strengthen early detection and rapid disposal; to strengthen normalized prevention and control, to maintain the “three lines of defense” of external defense input, regional coordination, and joint prevention and control of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and to strengthen epidemic prevention management of key groups, key institutions, and key places. It is necessary to continuously improve the scientificity and accuracy of prevention and control, and prevent the occurrence of layer-by-layer coding and “one size fits all”. Second, we must highlight the key points and grasp the key points to ensure the safety and stability of the overall social situation of the province during the National Day. Strengthen safety production and disaster prevention and mitigation, highlight road traffic safety, and ensure the safe and smooth travel of the masses; highlight tourism safety management, strengthen safety inspections of various tourism enterprises, scenic spots, and tourist venues and facilities; focus on building construction Safety, solidly carry out the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers of roads, bridges, tunnels and culverts and other under-construction projects; focus on fire safety and forest fire prevention, and strictly prevent the occurrence of various fire accidents; focus on flood control and typhoon prevention, strengthen forecasting, forecasting, and early warning, and do a good job in avoiding public safety. insurance and emergency rescue work. Strengthen social control, crack down on all kinds of illegal and criminal acts, and focus on maintaining public safety. The third is to strengthen the responsibility and implementation, and pay attention to the various measures. The Office of the Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters), the Office of the Provincial Safety Production Committee, and the Office of the Provincial Party Committee’s Safe Guangdong Construction Leading Group should strengthen overall planning, and command and dispatch throughout the province; all localities and departments should deploy and act quickly to improve work plans , refine the work measures, and implement them with careful arrangements, excellent work style, and strong execution. The top leaders of the party and government at all levels must personally grasp it, press down and compact territorial responsibilities, industry supervision responsibilities and corporate main body responsibilities, and ensure that the system is implemented in place, responsibilities are clearly defined, and measures are in place. It is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty, strictly implement the system of leading cadres on duty, and 24-hour on-duty for key positions. In case of emergencies or other emergencies, report them as soon as possible and deal with them properly in a timely manner.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities and departments should conscientiously implement the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping on preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security, and in accordance with the provincial party committee and government’s regulations on epidemic prevention and control and safety precautions before and after the National Day holiday. The deployment of the work requires that all efforts should be made to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, safety and stability, and create a good atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. First, it is necessary to strengthen normalized epidemic prevention and control, adhere to active prevention, early detection, and fast disposal, maintain the efficient operation of the prevention and control system, promote the social dynamic clearing as soon as possible in prefectures and cities with epidemics, and urge scenic spots and key places to strictly implement various To meet the requirements of epidemic prevention, strengthen the landing screening and classified health management of people returning to Guangdong from epidemic-related areas, and resolutely prevent a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. At the same time, it is necessary to scientifically and accurately prevent and control, strengthen humanistic care, optimize service guarantee, and strictly prevent simplification, “one size fits all”, and layer-by-layer overweight. Second, we must conscientiously implement the deployment of national and provincial safety production video and telephone conferences, further promote safety production inspection and rectification, strengthen safety supervision in key areas, and promptly carry out special rectification of major risks in high-rise buildings for hidden safety hazards such as tower cranes and glass curtain walls, and comprehensively investigate and rectify Safety hazards in road traffic, sightseeing and amusement facilities, fire protection, etc., strengthen social security management, and maintain social stability and order. Third, we must adhere to the same responsibility of the party and the government, work together to manage, consolidate the main responsibility of the enterprise, strengthen emergency response, and earnestly achieve the responsibility of guarding the soil, the responsibility of guarding the soil, the responsibility of guarding the soil, and the principle of guarding the soil.

At the meeting, Zhang Hu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, and Yuan Gujie, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, respectively reported the province’s work on epidemic prevention and control, production safety and social stability, and made specific arrangements for the next step.

The meeting is held in the form of video and teleconference to the local level or above. Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Chen Jianwen, Wang Xi, Zhang Xiaoqiang, Chen Liangxian, Zhang Xin, and Wang Zhizhong, responsible comrades of relevant provincial units, relevant units in Guangdong, and the main responsible comrades of the party and government listed at or above the local level attended the meeting.