The Provincial Drug Administration went to Beijing to investigate and supervise the key monitoring work of medical devices during the “14th Five-Year Plan”

In order to do a good job in the key monitoring of medical devices during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, from March 12 to 15, 2023, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration went to Beijing to conduct research and supervision.

During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, Guangdong undertook the key monitoring work of the extracorporeal circulation blood circuit of the blood purification device, the disposable hemoperfusion device, and the medical linear accelerator. The research team listened to the introduction of the progress of the key monitoring work by the registrant and the sentinel hospital, Went deep into the registrant’s production workshop to understand the production situation of related products, and carried out on-site training for sentinel hospitals. The research team also carefully listened to the opinions and suggestions of the registrants and sentinel hospitals on the key monitoring work, and conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions with the registrants and sentinel hospitals on the problems existing in the implementation of key monitoring work.

Hubei Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Center, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Drug (Medical Device) Adverse Reaction Monitoring Center, Guangdong Medical Device Management Society, Guangdong Provincial Hospital Association and relevant experts participated in the survey and supervision, with “inter-provincial cooperation + industry association experts “In the way of linkage, promote the implementation of key monitoring work during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, strengthen communication and exchanges among participating units, and strive towards the key monitoring work goals of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. (Contributed by the Medical Device Supervision Office of the Provincial Bureau)