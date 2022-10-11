The “Opinions” pointed out that the party’s political construction is the fundamental construction of the party, and determines the direction and effect of the party’s construction. Judicial and administrative organs are essentially political organs, and they must take a clear stand on politics, and must put the party’s political construction in the first place. The “Opinions” implement the spirit of the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Strengthening the Party’s Political Construction”, implement the requirements of the special seminar for political and legal leading cadres to strengthen political construction, adhere to and strengthen the Party’s centralized and unified leadership over the comprehensive rule of law in the province and absolute control over judicial administration. Leadership, promote the comprehensive and strict management of the party and the police in the judicial administration system to develop in depth, lead the majority of police officers and legal service workers to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, Do “two maintenance”.

The “Opinions” emphasize that the province’s judicial administrative system must strengthen its political beliefs, consolidate the ideological foundation of political construction, adhere to the party’s leadership, improve political capabilities, and comprehensively build model political institutions. As an example, we will continuously improve the political ability of judicial and administrative police officers to ensure that their political skills match their responsibilities and missions.

The “Opinions” require that the political ecology should be purified, the political character of integrity and integrity should be maintained forever, and the self-revolution of the judicial and administrative fronts should be continuously promoted. Fundamental guarantee; strengthen political leadership, promote high-quality development of the cause, implement the requirements of “judicial administration emphasizes politics, and business work emphasizes party building”, improve political standing, earnestly perform duties, and work hard; consolidate political foundation and practice judicial administration. Strengthen political responsibility, promote the reform and development of judicial administration; prevent and defuse risks, and resolutely safeguard national political security; strengthen organizational leadership, and consolidate the political responsibility of managing the party and the police. Judicial and administrative organs at all levels should further improve their political positions, implement leadership responsibilities, adhere to demonstration and leadership, strengthen supervision and accountability, and ensure that the party’s political construction in the province’s judicial administrative system achieves results.(Reporter: Tao Yuqiong)