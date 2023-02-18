On February 17, the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee, earnestly studied the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on February 16, conveyed the spirit of the thirty-sixth national “anti-pornography and anti-illegal” work video and telephone conference, and studied the implementation measures of our province , to listen to the report on the ecological environment protection of Qinling Mountains and the first round of inspections of the 14th Provincial Party Committee. Provincial Party Secretary Zhao Yide presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the great practice of the three-year fight against the epidemic has fully demonstrated the wise leadership and scientific decision-making of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully demonstrated the significant advantages of the Communist Party of China and the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and fully demonstrated the strength of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation. The great spiritual strength fully demonstrates China‘s conscious responsibility as a responsible major country. We must deeply understand the significance of the major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control, resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, do a solid job in all aspects of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, and firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two establishments” with practical actions. maintain”. We must not relax the implementation of the “Class B and B Management” measures, strengthen the health services for key populations such as the “old and the young”, do a good job in the management of key institutions and key places such as schools, and speed up the filling of shortcomings in epidemic prevention and control in rural areas. It is necessary to do a good job in epidemic monitoring on a regular and long-term basis, strengthen information analysis, research and judgment, report in a timely manner and make early warnings in accordance with regulations. It is necessary to optimize the layout of medical resources, build a three-level medical and health service network with public medical institutions as the main body, do a good job in the production, storage and overall deployment of medical materials, and make preparations for emergencies. It is necessary to tighten and consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, strengthen the education and training of staff, tell the story of China‘s anti-epidemic, and gather powerful forces for a new journey.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to continue to protect the ecological environment of the Qinling Mountains from the height of “the biggest country”, further consolidate the “five chaos” problems, small hydropower and other rectification achievements, coordinate the promotion of mountain restoration, water conservation, and biodiversity protection, and enhance the rule of law , digitization, and integrated management and control levels, truly restore the tranquility, harmony, and beauty of the Qinling Mountains. We must earnestly do a good job in the work of “anti-pornography and anti-illegal activities”, anchor the goals of protecting safety, preventing risks, correcting the atmosphere, and promoting development, focusing on key and difficult issues related to pornography and non-related issues, investigating hidden dangers, and striking hard, and fighting the “tough battle” of special rectification. Adult protection “protracted warfare” and cyberspace “positional warfare” create a healthy and progressive social and cultural environment. It is necessary to give full play to the role of political inspection as a sharp sword, promote full coverage of inspections with high quality, deepen the linkage of inspections and inspections, integrate with other supervisions, strengthen inspection rectification and application of results, and ensure high-quality development and modernization of Shaanxi with high-quality inspections.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Source: Mass News

Editor: Li Boen