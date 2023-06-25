The question type of the mathematics paper for the senior high school entrance examination remains stable and the real situation guides candidates to solve practical problems_Examination_Design_Textbook

Original title: The question type of the mathematics paper for the senior high school entrance examination remains stable and the real situation guides candidates to solve practical problems

Calculating the mounting size of couplets, solving water-saving problems, and optimizing the processing time of wood art… On the afternoon of June 24, the mathematics subject of the city’s junior high school academic level examination came to an end. Basic teaching and research experts said that this year’s test questions remain stable in terms of test paper structure, question type distribution, and score setting; by creating real situations, the test questions build a bridge between mathematical knowledge and problems, and guide students in the process of solving problems. Observation, mathematical thinking, mathematical expression.

“The Beijing volume has always paid attention to the creation of real situations, starting with life situations, scientific situations and mathematical situations, and choosing materials that are close to students’ life experience, in line with students’ age characteristics and cognitive processing characteristics.” Yu Jingning, a senior teacher at Fengtai Branch of Beijing Institute of Education For example, the 16th question is based on students participating in the wood art processing practice activities as a carrier, and the problem of process optimization is designed to test the students’ logical reasoning ability, reflecting the mathematics in labor; the 21st question is based on the excellent traditional Chinese culture The antithetical couplets are used as the carrier, and the problem of the mounting size of the couplets is designed to organically combine the excellent traditional Chinese culture with mathematical knowledge, and to test the candidates’ ability to build mathematical models and solve practical problems. “This design not only helps candidates realize that mathematics is a tool, method and language for recognizing, understanding, and expressing the real world, but also enhances the ability to understand the real world and solve real problems. value.” Yu Jingning said.

According to experts from the Beijing Educational Examination Institute, this year’s test questions focus on excavating textbooks, and redesign them in combination with the content of textbooks, subject thinking and thinking methods, guide teachers to use textbooks well, students learn textbooks well, and further guide teaching to return to textbooks. In the test paper, the creation of most questions is closely related to the teaching materials, and the gradient design is meticulous and reasonable. Compared with the 2022 Beijing paper, this year’s test questions have remained stable in terms of question type and setting. For example, questions 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, and 9 test basic knowledge, questions 3, 10, 11, 17, and 18 test basic skills, questions 21 test basic ideas, and questions 23 and 25 Check basic activity experience.

Source: Beijing Daily Client | Reporter Niu Weikun Li Qiyao

