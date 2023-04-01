Home News The recipe for cheese paska was given by Lisa Glinska




Known before Easter cook and food blogger Liza Glinskawho previously shared her grandmother’s old paska recipe, told how to make yeast-free cheese paska.

On her Instagram page, she explained in detail how to prepare this Easter pastry.

Ingredients:

  • 200 g of cheese (9%);

  • 100 g of soft butter (½ pack);

  • 100 g of sugar (4 tablespoons with bitter);

  • 100 g of eggs (2 pcs.);

  • 150 g of flour (6 tablespoons of flour);

  • 8 g of baking powder (0.5 tbsp. l.);

  • 70 g of dried cherries (2.5 tablespoons).

For the berry glaze:

  • 60 g of berry puree (2 tablespoons with bitter, pitted);

  • 120 g of sugar (5 tablespoons);

  • 5 g of gelatin + 25 ml of water (1 tsp + 5 tsp).

For the classic protein glaze:

  • 120 g of powdered sugar (5 tablespoons);

  • 30 g of protein (1 pc.);

  • citric acid (a little).

Preparation:

Read about how Hutsul paska from the village of Kosmach is prepared on our website.

