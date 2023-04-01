Known before Easter cook and food blogger Liza Glinskawho previously shared her grandmother’s old paska recipe, told how to make yeast-free cheese paska.
On her Instagram page, she explained in detail how to prepare this Easter pastry.
Ingredients:
200 g of cheese (9%);
100 g of soft butter (½ pack);
100 g of sugar (4 tablespoons with bitter);
100 g of eggs (2 pcs.);
150 g of flour (6 tablespoons of flour);
8 g of baking powder (0.5 tbsp. l.);
70 g of dried cherries (2.5 tablespoons).
For the berry glaze:
60 g of berry puree (2 tablespoons with bitter, pitted);
120 g of sugar (5 tablespoons);
5 g of gelatin + 25 ml of water (1 tsp + 5 tsp).
For the classic protein glaze:
120 g of powdered sugar (5 tablespoons);
30 g of protein (1 pc.);
citric acid (a little).
Preparation:
