The Regeni case, the family: "The government has a leap of dignity". The prosecutor criticizes the ministry for failing to use the Torture Treaty
News

The Regeni case, the family: “The government has a leap of dignity”. The prosecutor criticizes the ministry for failing to use the Torture Treaty

The Regeni case, the family: “The government has a leap of dignity”. The prosecutor criticizes the ministry for failing to use the Torture Treaty

At the trial on the death of Giulio Regenithe customary rite on the announcement of the “untraceable defendants”, followed by the mantra of Egypt that “he did not answer us”, this time was interrupted by the questions with which the deputy prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco pressed the head of the department for justice affairs at the ministry, asking why during the visit to Cairo of the Italian officials the existence of the New York convention on torture, the one signed by both Italy and Egypt, was not pointed out and which provides for the possibility for the offended person’s country of origin to activate arbitrations before the United Nations.

