The Registrar’s Office approved an open meeting for political control of the mayor of Valledupar

The National Registry of Civil Status approved 1,723 signatures presented for the realization of the open meeting ‘Insufficiency in the social development of the municipality of Valledupar’ to which the mayor Mello Castro will be summoned.

The initiative is led by the young José Gutiérrez Londoño, who collected 3,105 signatures that were analyzed by the electoral organization.

In accordance with resolution 005 of this year, issued by the special registrars Vanessa Aroca and Héctor Pumarejo, the Registrar’s Office must notify the president of the Valledupar Council, Joserth Gómez, so that the corporation summons Castro González to the space for citizen participation.

IN THE COUNCIL THEY DO NOT KNOW ABOUT THE COUNCIL

According to Gutiérrez, this process should not take more than a month. EL PILÓN consulted the president of the Municipal Council about whether he received the information from the entity, but the official assured that he had no knowledge of the matter.

Likewise, this publishing house consulted the secretary of the corporation, José Luis Sierra, about whether the notification arrived, but the business administrator did not answer the question. Another councilor consulted also stated that he is unaware of the initiative.

La Ley 1757 de 2015 establece que el Concejo debe disponer la amplia difusión de la fecha, el lugar y de los temas que serán objeto del cabildo abierto. Para ello, de acuerdo con la norma, ordenará la publicación de dos convocatorias para el evento a través de medios de comunicación o tecnologías de la información.

IT WILL BE IN ORDINARY SESSIONS

“There is no way to throw the council back”, expressed the leader of the council. The 25-year-old vallenato intends to discuss the efforts of the Valledupar Mayor’s Office for social welfare, especially issues such as security and economic development, as well as address some of the projects presented by the administration in the Council.

This meeting between the president and the public must be held in the regular session, which will begin in June.

WHAT IS AN OPEN COUNCIL?

According to official sources“the open council consists of the meeting of the sovereign people to freely discuss matters that interest or affect them and that through it is intended to broaden the scenarios for citizen participation and, specifically, that the political community directly and public intervene and decide about the affairs of the respective population.”

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista