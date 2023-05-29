Home » Juventus Milan 0-1: video, gol e highlights
Juventus Milan 0-1: video, gol e highlights

Milan hits the arithmetic qualification in the Champions League by taking advantage of the match point in the direct match against Juventus. Allianz decides a superb header by Giroud in the 40th minute. The bianconeri approach the match well and come close to scoring with Cuadrado, Di Maria and Chiesa, but never react to the disadvantage and only come close to equalizing with Danilo in added time. For the first time since 2009/2010, the Rossoneri have won both league matches against Juve

REPORT CARDS

