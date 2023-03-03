The representative proposed to crack down on the slaughter, sale and consumption of cat and dog meat: cruelty to animals is strictly prohibited. Netizens support

The National People’s Congress and the National People’s Congress will be held soon in 2023. Zhao Wanping, a deputy to the National People’s Congress and vice president of the Anhui Academy of Agricultural Sciences, believes that animal protection is one of his long-term concerns.

He suggested strengthening law enforcement to crack down on the slaughter, sale and consumption of cat and dog meat, and severely sanctioning indiscriminate killing, indiscriminate hunting and cruelty to animals.

In fact, in recent years, many media have reported on the problem of the illegal cat and dog meat industry chain.

Driven by interests,Criminals capture domestic dogs and stray cats and dogs by stealing, looting, poisoning, etc., and then flow them to the slaughtering and catering industries.

Zhao Wanping said, “The low-risk, zero-cost but high-profit, high-return business has made people poaching and poisoning cats and dogs more rampant, giving birth to a deformed black profit chain of cat and dog meat.”

Zhao Wanping believes that the illegal cat and dog meat industry chain will bring great food safety hazards.

There are no dog and cat farms for food in my country. More than 90% of cat and dog meat comes from stray cats and dogs from all over the country and domestic cats and dogs that have been stolen and robbed. Criminals often use poison darts, poison pills, etc. to capture animals.

These cat and dog meat from unknown sources or even poisonous substances flow into the market in large quantities, which will pose a serious threat to consumers’ lives.

He also specifically mentioned in the proposal that in many cases of theft, poisoning, and shooting of cats and dogs, there were situations in which the dog owner or related personnel were injured or even killed.

For this proposal, many netizens have expressed their support. Many friends who have dogs have said that their dogs have been poisoned, especially in some small cities.