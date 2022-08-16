Female star Ma Sichun was fined 3 points for driving a 300 Marriott car in the wrong direction: Beijing traffic police notified netizens to like it

The star driving a luxury car retrograde has caused heated discussions among many netizens, and now the Beijing traffic police have notified it.

In response to the situation of “Ma Moumou’s traffic violation” reported on the Internet, after investigation: at 18:00 on August 9, when Ma Moumou drove through Tuofangying South Road, Jiuxianqiao, Chaoyang District, there were traffic violations such as reverse driving. The traffic control department has already The relevant illegal acts will be combined with a fine of 300 yuan according to law, and the driver’s license will be recorded with 3 points.

Recently, some gossip media photographed Ma Sichun driving a luxury car out. While waiting for the red light, Ma Sichun chatted with a woman in the passenger seat, then lowered her head to clean up the position of the center armrest box, and then she opened the window and put the I threw the garbage out, and continued to drive the car to the studio.

From the comments of many netizens, they all hope that public figures can lead a good head.