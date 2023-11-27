The results of research and development are effective (learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements)

Nanchang City Deeply Advances Thematic Education on Xi Jinping Thought

Nanchang City in Jiangxi Province has made significant progress in the implementation of the second batch of thematic education on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The city has focused on the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements” and has firmly grasped the main thread and fundamental tasks of the theme.

The Nanchang Municipal Party Committee and party organizations at all levels have started well with strict requirements and advanced the thematic education in an effective and orderly manner. The city has mapped out the situation of party organizations and members, ensuring that the theme education covers all grassroots party organizations and members in the city.

A city-wide theme education mobilization meeting held on September 13 set the tone for the effective start of thematic education. The Nanchang Municipal Party Committee immediately established a leading group and formulated a city-wide work plan to ensure a high-quality start for thematic education.

Nanchang City has also provided specific guidance for different fields, types of party organizations, and party members to carry out thematic education. The leadership team has conducted research in places with difficulties to focus on problem-oriented solutions.

The city has also focused on problem-solving effectiveness to test the effectiveness of the thematic education. By focusing on difficult problems and the transformation of research results, Nanchang City has issued an implementation plan for city-wide investigation and research, promoting coordinated and integrated advancement of rectification.

Additionally, Nanchang City has continued to deepen the implementation of the “four grassroots level” work system, ensuring that urban and rural residents’ concerns are addressed and governance efficiency is improved.

Overall, Nanchang City’s efforts to promote deeper thematic education on Xi Jinping Thought have demonstrated a strong commitment to the principles of the new era and the development of Chinese socialism.

