The revealing photos of Karol G when she was at school

The revealing photos of Karol G when she was at school

Many Internet users immediately reacted to the publication and took the opportunity to leave a message to the artist who has always shown herself as she is despite success and fame:

“You look divine”, “You made me remember when I was at school, how much I dreamed, the doubts I had about myself and the fear of growing up. Today I realize the great evolution that I have had as a woman and as a person, I have loved seeing your post”, “Always intact”, “I feel identified”, were some of the messages for the paisa.

Although this was not all because in Tik Tok a network user also decided to share some photos of the interpreter of “Tomorrow will be beautiful” together with what would have been his first love:

In the photos, the artist is seen in her adolescence together with a young man with whom she shared important moments and who, according to an interview, would have died. Although her name and what happened to her are unknown. The only thing that is known is that the ‘Bichota’ has a tattoo in her honor on one of her fingers so as not to remember it.

