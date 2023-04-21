‘Putin’s Mouth’ Medvedev “England is an eternal enemy” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

UK sanctions 5 Russians over Kara-Murza

[모스크바=AP/뉴시스] Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council of Russia.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Shin Jeong-won = Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on the 21st (local time) defined Britain as an “eternal adversary”.

According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Medvedev’s deputy chairman wrote on Telegram that day, “The UK was, is and will be, our eternal enemy.” Medvedev, who served as president of Russia, is the closest aide to President Vladimir Putin. Externally, he often plays the role of making hard-line statements on behalf of President Putin.

Medvedev made the remarks, referring to the sanctions imposed by the British government on five Russians involved in the arrest and investigation of Russian anti-government activist Vladimir Kara-Murza.

“Their arrogant, atrociously damp island[Britain]was and will be our eternal enemy until it was sunk into the abyss by the waves of Russian high-tech weaponry,” he denounced. “, he criticized.

The British government blacklisted five people, including the judge and investigator who issued the arrest warrant for Kara-Murza, on the same day. It also included Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents suspected of attempting to poison him in 2015 and 2017. Kara-Murza holds Russian and British citizenship.

The Russian embassy in the UK said in a separate statement: “The new sanctions by the UK represent interference with the Russian judicial system and a blatant and absolutely unacceptable attempt to influence the decisions of our courts.” It is illegal and legally void.”

Kara-Murza was arrested in April of last year on charges of treason, spreading “fake news” about the Russian military, and working with “Open Russia”, which is classified as a dangerous group in Russia, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the 17th of this month. After the verdict, the international community condemned it unanimously.

