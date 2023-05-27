The role of women in the consolidation of peace and democracy sparks debate in Angola

LUANDA, Angola, May 26, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- This Thursday, May 25, the Angolan Vice-President, Esperança Da Costa, opened the 1st International Women’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, in the presence of illustrious speakers in the person of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (former President of the Republic of Liberia), Epsy Campbell Barr – former Vice-President of Costa Rica (member of the UNHCR Permanent Forum for People of Africa) and Zahira Virani (Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Angola).

This 1st International Women’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, which will be held over two days (May 25 and 26, at the Intercontinental Miramar Hotel) is an event dedicated to women’s struggle for equality, emancipation, continental development for Peace and Democracy. It is part of the Biennale of Luanda – Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence, a joint initiative of the Government of Angola, the United Nations Educational Organization, Science and Culture (UNESCO) and the African Union (AU).

Led by the Secretary of State for Social Action, Dalva Ringote Allen, this first International Women’s Forum for Peace and Democracy will revolve around the theme: “Technological innovation and education for the achievement of equality of gender”, with the motto: “Technological innovation as a tool that can help ensure food security and fight against drought on the African continent”, aims to:

Reaffirm and strengthen political commitment to gender equality, the empowerment of women and girls and their human rights, ensuring high-level commitment.

Encourage discussions through round tables and high-level interactive dialogues, in order to exchange experiences, lessons learned from good practices. Discuss the state of equality between men and women on the African continent, identifying the objectives and results achieved, as well as the challenges to be met in order to fill the existing gaps.

This 1st International Women’s Forum for Peace and Democracy also has the following specific objectives:

Identify areas of convergence within the national chapters of the Biennale of Luanda and develop the position of groups of young women leaders at the national level, establish protocols for regional, continental and international cooperation.

Propose concrete actions for the qualification of young women, by improving the possibilities of access to the labor market.

In order to materialize these objectives, five thematic panels have been scheduled, globally, for the two working days, namely “The challenges of globalization in the process of women’s empowerment”, “Technological innovation and education for achieve gender equality”, “Formalization as a mechanism for social and financial inclusion”, “The challenges of food security and climate change on the African continent” and “The role of women in stabilizing peace and conflict prevention”.

The program of the 1st International Women’s Forum for Peace and Democracy includes two master classes in the conference auditorium of the Ministry of Energy Resources, Oil and Gas, with the themes “Challenges of food security and climate change on the African continent”, presented by Papa Abdoulaye Seck (former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Equipment and Ambassador of Senegal in Italy). “Financing for development in Africa calls for a paradigm shift: The driving role of domestic resources”, presented by Cristina Isabel Lopes Duarte – Advisor to the UN Secretary General for Africa.

The 1st International Women’s Forum for Peace and Democracy is aimed at women leaders of African regional organizations, women leaders, heads of government and members of PALOPS, CPLP and OACPS. International and national organizations, representatives of diplomatic missions, representatives of public sector entities, public and private companies and private sector entities.

For more information, visit: https://forum.bienaldeluanda.gov.ao/

