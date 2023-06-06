The Russians struck an ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region. There was a leak of a chemical substance – ammonia

A pipeline with ammonia was damaged as a result of Russian missile strikes in the Kharkiv region. Due to its depressurization, there was a leak of a chemical substance. He announced this in his Telegram channel Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

“Russian occupiers damaged a pipeline with ammonia in the Kupyan district”, — wrote Synegubov.

In connection with the emergency situation in the region, the Headquarters for liquidation of the consequences will be deployed, and all specialized services are working on the spot.

“We will inform you about all the details later. Trust information only from official sources!”– urged the official.

Later, Sinegubov reported that according to the results of air measurement, it was established that there are no dangerous substances in the Kupyansk community.

“As of now, measurements in the city of Kupyansk show that there is no ammonia in the air. According to the preliminary reports of experts working on the spot, there is no threat of the spread of hazardous substances in the Kupyansk community. In the settlements of Kucherivtsi, Synkivtsi, and Petropavlivtsi, which are closer to the border with the Russian Federation, measurements are ongoing.” – wrote the head of HODA.

The FACTS remind us that ammonia is a colorless gas with a pungent odor and a pungent taste. It forms a faint smoke in the air. Ammonia is flammable and poisonous, especially to the eyes. If a person inhales a large concentration of ammonia, he can get serious poisoning.

Its symptoms include burning of the mucous membranes of the mouth and nose, severe coughing, suffocation and even burns of the respiratory tract.

Eyes also suffer – ammonia can cause severe irritation, up to blindness.

Ammonia also has a negative effect on the heart – the substance can cause a strong increase in heart rate.

WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF AMMONIA RELEASE

If possible, immediately leave the affected area perpendicular to the direction of the wind.

If you cannot leave the contaminated area, you should use shelter, basements and lower floors of buildings for protection, because ammonia is lighter than air.

Also observe the following rules:

seal windows, doors, ventilation (preferably with a cloth soaked in citric acid or a weak solution of vinegar or water);

in the apartment, turn on the shower on a fine spray. Water will absorb ammonia from the air;

do not turn on ventilation – it will extract clean air and draw in polluted air;

if you smell ammonia, breathe through a moistened gauze bandage. It is better to moisten it with a 5% solution of acetic or citric acid.

Before the FACTS doctor Svitlana Fedorova told how to recognize ammonia poisoning and provide first aid. FACTS also published instructions from the Ministry of Health on how to act in the event of a threat of chemical contamination.

228

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram