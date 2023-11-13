The Scandalous Affordable Housing Crisis in Southern Florida: Renting Closets and Washing Machine Spaces for Over a Thousand Dollars a Month

Affordable Housing Crisis in Southern Florida: Renting Washing Machine Spaces for Over $1000

The housing situation in southern Florida, particularly in Miami and surrounding areas, has reached scandalous levels. Local media outlets have reported that in the midst of the current crisis, some property owners are taking advantage by renting out washing machine spaces with a mattress or even closets for more than a thousand dollars a month.

A report from the Miami channel Univision 23 has brought attention to the persistent affordable housing crisis and high rental prices in South Florida. Families have been evicted from their homes, and others have been forced to seek accommodation in other regions due to the unaffordability of housing in the area.

Fransua Hayek, a resident who has rented a studio apartment in Doral for six years, shared her experience of the skyrocketing rental prices. In just four years, her monthly rent has increased from $1,665 to $2,387, representing a nearly 45 percent hike. “Almost all my income goes to rent,” she lamented.

Fransua is not alone in her struggle. According to the Univision report, her neighbors have also felt the financial strain, with some being evicted due to their inability to pay rent. Some have resorted to sharing small living spaces with others in order to afford housing.

The situation has reached such extremes that individuals are renting out adapted closets for over a thousand dollars, as highlighted by a Cuban user on social media. “Well, so you can see how things are going. That is a closet converted into a ‘room,'” the user pointed out.

Economist Tulio Rodríguez has attributed this phenomenon to the high demand for real estate in South Florida, driven by the constant arrival of immigrants and foreign investment. “When there is a very large demand for real estate, the mere fact that the demand exists causes the price pressure to rise,” he explained.

As the affordable housing crisis continues to worsen, residents in southern Florida are facing the harsh reality of exorbitant rental prices and the desperation to find a place to call home. The issue of housing affordability remains a pressing concern, with no immediate solution in sight.

