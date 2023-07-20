The schedule of Asia Cup 2023 has been announced

Last updated July 19, 2023

Karachi: With the announcement of the Asia Cup 2023 schedule, the face of the trophy has also been revealed. The trophy ceremony of Asia Cup 2023 was held in which many Pakistani cricketers including Zaka Ashraf participated. The face appeared.

Former captain Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez and Abdul Rahman also participated in the ceremony.

Earlier, Asian Cricket Council President and Indian Cricket Board Chairman Jay Shah has announced the schedule of Asia Cup 2023 on Twitter. The Asia Cup will start from August 30 in Multan, the teams of Pakistan and Nepal will play the first match in Multan, the teams of Pakistan and India will compete in Kandy on September 2.

Multan and Lahore will host 4 matches in Pakistan, Pakistan and India can meet again in Kandy on September 10, the final of the event will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 17. Asia Cup matches will be played at 4 venues.

In his message on Twitter, Jay Shah said, “I am delighted to announce the Men’s Asia Cup 2023, a symbol of unity and solidarity among Asian nations. Let’s celebrate cricket together and connect with the values ​​that unite us.

It has been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that if the Pakistani team qualifies in the Super Four, it will be declared as A One, while if the Indian team qualifies, it will be A Two in the Super Four stage. In the Super Four stage, A-1 and A-2 match will be held in Colombo on September 10. ACC says that one match in the Super Four stage will be held in Lahore and 5 matches will be held in Colombo, while the final of the Asia Cup will be held on September 17 in Colombo. will be played.