They resume Sunday 5 March the activities of Spinadello Participatory Visitor Center – the project which, since 2017, has opened the doors of the lifting station of the aqueduct of the same name to the public, located in Forlimpopoli a short distance from the Ronco river and the Via Emilia – which also for the current year offers a rich program of events point in collaboration with professionals, associations and cultural and environmental realities of the area, encouraging collaboration between public and private stakeholders and the participation of the realities that overlook and operate along the valley and its river.

“In addition to the traditional programming aimed at families, the curious who have always visited this building surrounded by greenery and in general all lovers of outdoor activities – which in 2022 alone counted over 100 opening days and a use that in years it has gradually grown” say the promoters “starting from this year we intend to deepen the relationship between arts and nature, with focuses dedicated to the river and the surrounding habitats recognized at European level. Other objectives are to expand the moments and presentations of a scientific, didactic and informative nature and to give continuity to the initiatives that enhance the facilities present on site, such as for example the recharging station for e-bikes and the first aid column for bicycles ”.

The pumping station, also home to the Local Landscape Observatory of the Ronco-Bidente valley, will also host moments of coordination and comparison from below with institutional and associative realities, in continuity with what has been achieved since the first steps of the project started 5 years ago from Undecided Spaces Undecided Spaces, Ass. I Meandri, Coop. Casa del Cuculo with the patronage and support of the Municipality of Forlimpopoli and Unica Reti Spa.

So we start this Sunday5 March, with the opening from 10:00 to 15:00 which proposes the first of the novelties for this year: the possibility of participating – on the first Sunday of the month – in short guided tours in the company of local environmental hiking guides and mountain bike guides.

Entrance to the aqueduct is free, while participation in this first visit, lasting approximately 2.5 hours which will take place along the paths that wind along the river, costs €5 for adults, €3 for children / teenagers and is free for participants under 6 years. To take part in the visit, it is necessary to register for the visit by email at [email protected] or by message on 328 9582919, by Saturday 4 March.

Waiting to get to the heart of the spring season, who will see in May a mini festival of two weekendsother walks are scheduled in March in collaboration with La Strada dei Vini e dei Sapori and Colli FC, the Agriturismo La Lenticchia (Magliano) and Andrea Erbacci, chef of Casa Artusi who for the second consecutive year will dedicate his speech to the knowledge edible wild herbs.

All the details about the appointmentson Sunday openings and on how to reach the Spinadello leaving the car in the recommended car parks in the town of Selbagnone (Forlimpopoli), are available on www.spinadello.it

