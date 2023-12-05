The Second Plenary Session of the 13th CPC Central Committee of the China Democratic League opens in Beijing – Xinhuanet

The Second Plenary Session of the 13th CPC Central Committee of the China Democratic League opens in Beijing

The second plenary session of the 13th Central Committee of the China Democratic League opened in Beijing on December 5, as reported by the Xinhua News Agency. Ding Zhongli, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic League of China, delivered a work report on behalf of the 13th Central Standing Committee of the Democratic League of China. Wang Guangqian, Executive Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic League of China, presided over the opening meeting.

Ding Zhongli highlighted the achievements of the Democratic League over the past year, emphasizing the efforts to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The League has focused on strengthening the political foundation for multi-party cooperation, conducting in-depth research, and actively participating in high-level political consultations.

Looking ahead to 2024, Ding Zhongli urged the alliance to continue adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The League should focus on improving the quality of league affairs work, enhancing government advisory capabilities, and promoting the work of the Democratic League to a new level in order to contribute to Chinese-style modernization.

During the meeting, the work report of the 13th Central Standing Committee of the China Democratic League and the work report of the 13th Central Internal Supervision Committee were reviewed.

The second plenary session of the 13th Central Committee of the China Democratic League is an important platform for the League to discuss key issues and set the direction for future work, and it marks an important step in the continued development and progress of the League.

