Gu Shu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China: Be the main force in serving the real economy and do our best to do five major articles

September, the bank’s digital business volume exceeded 1.2 billion transactions, providing customers with more convenient and efficient digital financial services. In the next step, Agricultural Bank of China will continue to adhere to the strategic positioning of “big agriculture and rural areas, big finance, and big data”, continue to deepen financial services to support the real economy, and actively respond to the “five major articles” deployment of the Central Financial Work Conference, striving to become a pioneer in the implementation of the five major articles.

With the guidance and deployment of the Central Financial Work Conference, state-owned financial institutions like the Agricultural Bank of China are actively responding to the call to become “better and stronger”. Through a focus on the financial power, institutional positioning, and the implementation of the five major articles, the bank is poised to play a crucial role in serving the real economy and supporting the national development goals.

Share this: Facebook

X

