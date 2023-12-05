FamilyMart Launches ConvenienceWear with Fashion Show at Fami-FEST

FamilyMart Unveils ConvenienceWear’s First Fashion Show at Fami-FEST

Convenience store chain FamilyMart made a groundbreaking move by officially launching ConvenienceWear’s first fashion show as part of this year’s Fami-FEST on November 30. ConvenienceWear, a clothing brand co-founded by FamilyMart and FACETASM principal Hiromichi Ochiai in 2021, is dedicated to creating basic and comfortable clothing styles that are perfect for daily life.

The highly-anticipated fashion show took place at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, featuring a design installation in a circular exhibition room that was based on the layout of a FamilyMart supermarket. The display was surrounded by snack cabinets, refrigerators, counters, and more. A total of 80 sets of clothing accessories were launched, including jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, shirts, knitwear, T-shirts, shorts, trousers, socks, and more. Most of the items were showcased in FamilyMart’s iconic blue, green, and white colors, while the rest were displayed in vibrant shades such as yellow, purple, orange, pink, and black.

The first fashion show by ConvenienceWear was a resounding success and marked a major milestone for the brand. With its commitment to providing practical and stylish clothing options, ConvenienceWear continues to make waves in the fashion industry. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from FamilyMart and ConvenienceWear in the near future.

