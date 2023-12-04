The seminar “Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights” provides a Chinese example for the development of human rights in the world with practical actions_Guangming.com

China Commemorates 75th Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

December 10th is World Human Rights Day and this morning, a seminar was held in Beijing to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The seminar was attended by more than 70 guests, including heads of relevant departments of central and state agencies and central media, experts and scholars in the field of human rights, and representatives of social organizations. The attendees engaged in discussions about the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, China’s experience in human rights development, and current global human rights development trends and challenges.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted on December 10, 1948, by the United Nations General Assembly. Guests at the seminar highlighted China’s active participation in the drafting of the Declaration and its ongoing commitment to the principles laid out in the document for 75 years.

Participants emphasized China’s efforts to respect and protect human rights, as evidenced by the inclusion of “the state respects and protects human rights” in the country’s constitution. They also acknowledged China’s achievements in poverty alleviation, education, social security, and healthcare, as well as its efforts to improve legal protection of human rights and promote global human rights governance.

The seminar participants expressed the view that China’s practical actions have enriched the global practice of human rights, providing an example for the development of human rights worldwide and injecting a cohesive force into the current global turmoil.

Liu Huawen, the executive director of the Human Rights Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized that human rights in China are not just ideas, but also tangible actions. He pointed to China’s formulation and implementation of four national human rights action plans, highlighting the country’s firm confidence and continuous efforts in promoting the comprehensive development of human rights on the international stage.

The seminar served as a platform for in-depth discussions on human rights issues and reaffirmed China’s commitment to upholding and promoting human rights both domestically and globally.

