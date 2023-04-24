The series “Banat Al-Asas” enters the small screens of the Gulf

Electronic science – follow up The UAE’s Sharjah Channel broadcast the first episodes of the Moroccan drama “Banat Al-Assas”, which achieved great success during the pre-last Ramadan, leading the list of the most watched works on Moroccan television. And according to what was reported by the “Akhbarna” newspaper, the director of the series, “Idris Al-Rukh”, published an excerpt from this Moroccan drama, after it was dubbed into the Syrian dialect, and attached it to a post in which he said: “The Moroccan series, Banat Al-Asas, for the first time on a Gulf channel.” He continued, saying: “Moroccan drama is flying high… daily on Sharjah TV, starting at 19:30, according to Moroccan time.”

In the same context, a number of observers and those interested in this important boom and awakening that Moroccan drama has experienced in recent years have noted, explaining that the openness of Arab channels to Moroccan television productions is an implicit recognition of their quality, in the hope that in the future they will enter into competition with other Arab productions.

However, the presentation of this Moroccan series, dubbed in the Syrian dialect, left a bad impression on the Moroccan followers, as they stressed the importance of working more on promoting the Moroccan dialect in the Arab Bekaa, because it is still difficult to understand and not circulated, despite the efforts made by young artists, in their forefront. Saad Al-Majrd”, “Asmaa Lemnoor” and “Hatem Amour” .. through which they tried to contribute to the spread of our Moroccan dialect on a large scale among the Arab countries, especially the Gulf, through a series of songs that achieved a wide spread.

On the other hand, this news turned into a rich material for ridicule, as Moroccan activists circulated clips from the series “Banat Al-Assas”, in which the artist “Dunia Boutazot” appears speaking in a very complex Moroccan language, I attach her comments, perhaps the most prominent of which is: “Daba, ha, shame, Kivash Ghadi will be dubbing this replica.

It is noteworthy that the series “Banat Al-Assas”, which is a pure production of the “Disconnected” company, was written by the scriptwriter “Bushra Malak”, and directed by “Idriss Al-Rukh”, with the participation of a group of the brightest stars of the Moroccan screen, led by the great artist “Mona Fatou” and “Donia Boutazout”. Souad Khaye, Abdelkader Aizoun, Aziz Hattab, Sandia Taj El-Din, Hajar Al-Masdouki, and Mohsen Malzi.