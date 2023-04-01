Home News The Shanghai-Hong Kong high-speed railway resumed operation yesterday, and 66 passengers departed from Hangzhou East Railway Station for Hong Kong-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
The Shanghai-Hong Kong high-speed rail resumed operation yesterday, with 66 passengers departing from Hangzhou East Railway Station for Hong Kong

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-02 07:09

Hangzhou Daily News Yesterday at 15:01, train G99 departed from Hangzhou East Railway Station on time and headed for Hong Kong West Kowloon Station.

This is the first train after the high-speed rail from Hangzhou to Hong Kong resumed operation. After starting from Hangzhou, it passes through Jiangxi, Guangdong, Hong Kong and other places, and stops at Jinhua, Shangrao, Nanchang West, Ganzhou West, Huizhou North, Dongguan South, Guangming City 10 stations, including Shenzhen North and West Kowloon, arrived at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station at 22:05, which took about 7 hours.

Zhang Xiangxia’s family from Hong Kong were passengers on the train. She came to Shaoxing in 2005 to work in the business industry. From Hong Kong to Zhejiang, the way she chose to travel before was to take a bullet train from Hong Kong to Shenzhen, then transfer from Shenzhen to Shaoxing, or choose to take a plane. Now to and from Hong Kong, she prefers direct high-speed rail.

According to Xiang Liyan, head of the station on duty at Hangzhou East Railway Station, on September 23, 2018, when the Shanghai-Hong Kong high-speed rail just opened, there were 61 passengers boarding in Hangzhou. The train resumed today, and a total of 66 passengers got on the train from Hangzhou to West Kowloon, Hong Kong, “5 more than in 2018.”

Passengers going to Hong Kong West Kowloon this time buy tickets with valid ID cards, and they can check in and get on the train from Hangzhou East Station with their ID cards. “It’s the same as taking other trains.” Hong Kong and Macau Exit Permit, Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents (Home Return Permit), passport or other travel documents, and confirm that the documents are within the validity period.

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: Correspondent Sun Hepu Zhu Tailang Reporter Yang Yiwei Editor: Wang Hao

