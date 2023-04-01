The “Seven Steps” journey conceived by Italian soprano Taigi was performed at the Church of St. Ignatius in Rome on April 1. The play combines singing, oracles, recitation, performing arts, dance and poetry.

(Vatican News Network)The religious drama “I have conquered the world” performed at the St. Ignatius Church in Rome on April 1 aims to deeply combine art and faith. The performance of the play was conceived and directed by Italian soprano Taiji.

When all seems lost, a voice invites us to move on, to step forward, to lift our eyes, and it is this voice that inspired the creation of this religious drama. The play combines singing, oracles, recitation, performing arts, dance and poetry. The play is divided into “seven steps” following the figures of the women who climbed Gorda Mountain, so as to experience a journey that requires a lot of energy.

Father Dadamo, a Jesuit who is in charge of St. Ignatius Church, explained, “The idea of ​​performing this play originated from a gathering with some art workers during the new crown epidemic. This performance is our sharing of personal reflections under the light of the Gospel. results”. The priest said, “The core of the play is Jesus. The title of the play, “I have overcome the world” (cf. Jn 16:33) tells us that in this moment of victory over others by aggression and force, we, Christ Christians should remember well that Jesus conquered evil in the world and he saved us from violent tragedies”.

This sanctuary dedicated to St. Ignatius, the founder of the Society of Jesus, is a treasure trove of art, including the exquisite frescoes of Father Pozzo. The performance on April 1 can only have a very simple setting, Father Dadamo pointed out, “There will be only one large cross, because everything else is already very convincing. The painting in the apse of the church depicts the arrival of Saint Ignatius Before Rome, there was a sudden vision of Christ in Lastorta. The Christ holding the cross in the painting comforted Ignatius”. Fr Dadamo points out that this Easter occasion we should hear through the cross the reality of liberation from violence “.

The performance of “I Have Conquered the World” is an opportunity to re-question the urgency to end violence, not only at the national and international public level, but also in the way we live our lives, because “the path to peace and reconciliation begins with our individual efforts began”. This is what the Pope constantly asks of us. Fr Dadamo concluded by pointing out that the decisive impetus for this performance was Pope Francis’ appeal to people in the artistic world to reintroduce the Gospel to people in a new language.

