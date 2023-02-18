Today (February 17) afternoon, 75 days after the crew of Shenzhou 14 returned, the China Astronaut Center held a meeting with the crew and reporters in Beijing Aerospace City. This is the first official meeting with the media and the public after the Shenzhou 14 crew returned. The half-year flight of the Shenzhou 14 crew was busy and fulfilling. During the orbit, the three astronauts witnessed one precious historical moment after another. At the meeting, they introduced their work and expressed their sincere pride and pride as Chinese astronauts.

On June 5, 2022, the space station ushered in three astronauts from Shenzhou 14, Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe. This is also the first manned space mission during the construction phase of China‘s space station.

Astronaut Chen Dong:Our crew ushered in the Wentian and Mengtian experimental modules, as well as the crew of Shenzhou 15. We had 3 out-of-vehicle activities and 1 space lecture. It can be said that every day is very full. It is also my first time as commander. Fortunately, I have two comrades-in-arms who fought side by side with me. It should be said that we have achieved wonderful results through careful operation and careful implementation.

In November 2022, with the arrival of Shenzhou 15, my country will realize the combination structure of 6 model modules of the space station and 6 astronauts in orbit at the same time for the first time, and realize the “6+6” space reunion for this Chinese space station The astronauts were deeply impressed by this historical moment.

Astronaut Chen Dong:We watched the live broadcast of the launch of Shenzhou 15 from the space station, and the three of them kept clapping their hands, very excited. At the moment of docking, I first opened the hatch of the space station and welcomed them into the home with open arms. Then the six of us took a family portrait in the Wentian experimental cabin.

Astronaut Liu Yang:This photo is enough to be included in the history of China‘s manned spaceflight, because it condenses the 30 years of unremitting struggle of China‘s manned spaceflight! This is not only a family portrait of the crew joining forces in space, but also the best testimony that China‘s manned spaceflight has worked hard for 30 years, and that countless astronauts have lived up to the times and the years.

Cai Xuzhe, who performed the flight mission for the first time, witnessed the completion of the assembly of the T-shaped basic configuration of the Chinese space station, and he is full of expectations for the future.

Astronaut Cai Xuzhe:After six months of mission testing, I not only have greater confidence and expectations in myself, but also in China‘s manned spaceflight. As an astronaut, it is always our original intention and mission to go to space for our country. The Chinese space station mission is a relay race, and we are all members of this relay race, so we must always be ready to accept the selection. I think the only thing to do now is to adjust the state, calm down, seriously summarize the experience of this flight mission, use the best state to invest in the follow-up training, and look forward to being able to go out again and fly deeper and farther into space.

