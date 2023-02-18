After the controversy over the kiss to Rosa Chemical, which would have put the relationship with his wife in crisis, the rapper breaks the social silence but only for a short time: the sentence shared on Instagram and then deleted

ROMA – Fedez breaks the social ‘silence’ but only for a few minutes, while fans continue to wonder if there are rumors of a separation, at least momentarily, from Clare Ferragni. Rumors also fueled by the revelation that the couple, who entered a crisis later the rapper’s kiss to Rosa Chemical on the Sanremo stage in the final evening co-hosted by the influencer together with Amadeus and Gianni Morandi, he would have halted filming of the second season of their series (‘The Ferragnez 2’).

And if ‘Ferry’ has continued to be very present since that day (she shares photos and videos of her children Leone and Vittoria and promoting her brands) Fedez has instead literally disappearedat least until today (Friday, February 17) when he posted a story on Instagram canceled shortly after. A sibylline phrase posted by the rapper, which seemed a message addressed to his wife: “You my magnet. I your magnet”. A little ‘yellow’looking forward to the next installment of the ‘telenovela’ after Sanremo.





