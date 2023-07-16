The “SkyRun” benefit stair race is entering its 14th round

HomeHessen

Split

This Sunday (9.45 a.m.) the 14th “SkyRun” in the Frankfurt Messeturm is flying high. According to the organizers, the participants have to overcome 1200 steps and thus 61 floors and 213 meters in altitude – and of course as quickly as possible. The fastest runners manage the sprint in around seven minutes.

Frankfurt/Main – The stairwell run takes place in different categories. In addition to individual runners, company teams from various financial institutions also start. In addition, fire brigade teams and rescue teams, sometimes with equipment, compete. For children there is a shortened staircase with 642 steps up to the 32nd floor.

The proceeds from the event go to an association in aid of children with congenital paraplegia. Last year, the race took place for the first time in four years. After the last event in 2018, the Messeturm was not available from 2019 due to construction work, then Corona intervened. dpa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

