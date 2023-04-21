The slaps continue on the cheeks of the caparas!

Ismail Al-Halouti

May God help the brotherly Algerian people who have been searching for a way out of their ordeal, and escaping from the grip of the corrupt military regime, which does not hesitate to create external enemies, foremost of which is Morocco, as it does not stop attacking its interests under the pretext that it is responsible for all its internal crises and problems. He improves the method other than threats and intimidation and aborts any attempt to demonstrate, no matter how peaceful it is, using various means of intimidation, repression, arrests and trials to prevent the realization of the dream of a civil state…

The Mouradia Palace cabanas almost never stop squandering billions of dollars from oil and gas revenues in arms deals and keeping them inside the barracks until they rust and erode, and to support the separatist Polisario militia. Leaving Algerian women and men vulnerable to sunstroke and the harshness of the cold, as they spend long hours in lines that are renewed daily in front of shops or inside markets in order to acquire some of the foodstuffs that are available to them such as milk, oil, semolina, meat and others, in light of the real crisis the country is experiencing. scarcity of these basic materials.

However, on the other hand, despite the campaigns of repression and the waste of public money in extending the life of the unjust military regime’s rule, and betting on many lost issues, foremost of which is the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, he did not stop receiving painful diplomatic slaps, perhaps the last of which was the one that Saudi Arabia directed at him due to its disregard for Algeria and its failure to call it in. The Jeddah Consultative Meeting on preparing to bring Syria back to the Arab ranks, bearing in mind that Algeria is currently chairing the Arab summit, and presents itself as the Arab mouthpiece for the Syrian regime. Which made the cabanas strongly condemn the absence of their country and Saudi Arabia’s attempt to monopolize this mission, forgetting that it is the same role that they maneuvered in order to play in the “Arab dispersal” summit held on its lands on November 1 and 2, 2022, without succeeding in that due to the lack of enthusiasm among a number of Arab countries, especially the Gulf countries.

In conjunction with the Saudi slap, the Caprans received another slap no less severe than the previous one, represented in the appointment of Moroccan diplomat Amina Salman as permanent representative of the Arab Maghreb Union to the African Union, an appointment that all the despicable Algerian maneuvers failed to prevent, as they became rabid and began shooting at Chairperson of the African Union Commission and Secretary General of the Arab Maghreb Union, Tayeb Baccouche. The Algerian Foreign Ministry hastened to issue a statement on Sunday, April 17, 2023, denouncing the decision to adopt it, considering it an “irresponsible and unacceptable” decision. By accepting so-called “credentials” from a Moroccan diplomat who falsely presents herself as the permanent representative of the Arab Maghreb Union to the African Union. Is it diplomacy for the Algerian Foreign Ministry to issue such statements that lack the simplest conditions of respect and diplomatic and human ethics, and are full of hatred and hatred against a distinguished personality, who has no fault other than that she belongs to Morocco?

It is worth noting that the Algerian cabanas who refuse to shake hands with the outstretched hand of the Moroccan monarch Muhammad al-Sassa and do not want to return to the path of righteousness, have long been subjected to a lot of ridicule and harsh criticism by Algerian citizens in many situations, because of what they are accumulating in terms of diplomatic defeats and slaps, we mention them on For example, but not limited to: – America, the world’s largest political, economic and military power, during the reign of Republican President Donald Trump, on December 10, 2020, recognized Morocco’s full sovereignty over Western Sahara, which is disputed with the separatist Polisario Front supported by the Algerian military regime. In order to remove doubt with certainty, the American recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara was renewed during the era of Democratic President Joe Biden, following the adoption by Congress in 2022 of a financial law providing for aid to the Kingdom of Morocco, including even the Moroccan Sahara.

Then came the slap of Spain’s recognition of its Moroccanness, the former colonizer of the Sahara, without being discouraged by the generous Algerian supply of gas to it. Seriousness, realism and credibility in order to settle the fabricated dispute related to the Sahara ». It is the confession that killed the Caprans and gave them a strong shock that shook the corners of the Mouradia Palace, which led to the urgent summoning of the Algerian ambassador in Madrid for consultations, and the issuance of a statement by the Algerian Foreign Ministry saying: “The Algerian authorities were very surprised by the recent statements of the Spanish authorities.” He added that “Algeria Surprised by the sudden Spanish coup in the Sahrawi issue file »

It is foolish that the Kapranas persist in receiving harsh diplomatic slaps because of their intransigence and perpetuating the doctrine of enmity and hatred for a country whose monarch kept extending his white hand to them, in order to turn the page on differences and engage in building a common future on new foundations, based on mutual respect, serious and responsible dialogue, and good neighbourliness, instead of Continuing to pin all crises and internal problems on the Moroccan fandom, oppressing the Algerian people and squandering the wealth of their country on a distant dream, believing that they are doing well, while they are only working to deepen their isolation and dig their graves with their own hands.