110 representatives of the country are threatened

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, referred to the alarming situation faced by the ombudsmen in Colombia.

According to the attorney, there are currently 110 representatives who are victims of threats to their lives and integrity due to their work in the defense of human rights, especially in rural and dispersed rural areas of the country.

Cabello Blanco pointed out that the threatened ombudsmen are mainly in the Pacific region, Antioquia, Bajo Atrato, Cauca, the Caribbean region and the Amazon region, according to data provided by the National Association of Ombudsmen of Colombia.

Faced with this worrying situation, the Attorney General reported that she has requested a detailed report from the National Protection Unit (UNP) on the efforts and measures taken to respond to these threats. Likewise, she has requested the current Director of the UNP to implement effective prevention and protection measures for the men and women at risk.

It may interest you: Colombia and Nicaragua will define their border conflict

The safety of the representatives is of vital importance to guarantee the exercise of their functions and protect their life and personal integrity. These officials play a fundamental role in the promotion and defense of human rights, as well as in the fight against impunity and corruption at the local level.

The Attorney General of the Nation has emphasized the need to strengthen the protection and security mechanisms for the representatives, as well as to implement forceful actions to prevent and face the threats they face.

Similarly, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, as head of the Public Ministry, asked the Ministry of the Interior to provide all the necessary guarantees to 12 mayors from 7 municipalities, who are carrying out their work outside their municipalities due to threats from armed groups. outside the law, so that they return to their places of origin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

