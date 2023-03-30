Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb has said that it has been demonstrated today that everything has its own time and it is better if it is done amicably on its own time.

Web Desk: In her statement on the social networking site Twitter, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that making unnecessary noise and doing nothing are the traditions of the past, we should speak what we intend to act on.

Maryam Aurangzeb further said, “It is the interest of Pakistan and the supremacy of the Parliament. Today, the spirit of parliamentary democracy has come alive. The manner in which all this action has been done was more beautiful than the nature of the work. The goal will be.