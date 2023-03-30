Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Thursday, March 30, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great flow of imagination but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Thursday, March 30

You are with a plus of physical energy, but emotionally regular. There will be obstacles that you will overcome little by little, it is all a matter of patience.

Pisces in health

You should be careful who you tell your achievements to, because not everyone who claims to be your friend is.

pisces in love

You may be wonderfully surprised, the changes you are noticing around you could occur in a harmonious way.

pisces in money

You will not have big economic problems because you will not be without a job at any time, but you will undergo changes.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.