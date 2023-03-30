It has only been in theaters for a few days John Wick 4the latest chapter in the hyper-action saga starring Keanu Reeves. The actor is very attached to the franchise, as evidenced by one of the gifts he gave to the stuntmen who worked on the film.

Stories about the actor’s legendary kindness and goodness of mind are thus fueled by a new chapter: they will not be le 12 Harley Davidson buy for the stuntmen of The Matrix Reloadedbut also for John Wick 4 he didn’t fail to thank them for their hard work – despite apparently doing 90% of the required stunts himself.

According to a behind the scenes of the The New York Times on filming for the past few months, it has emerged that Keanu Reeves would gave everyone a t-shirt. Not just any, obviously: the interpreter of the (very) silent killer would have scored on the shirt of every stuntman the number of times they died during the movie. Someone, it is reported, exceeded 20 fake deaths.

For fans confused by the detail, it should be specified that for John Wick 4 some stuntmen were involved in numerous scenes: this is the case of the sequence on the stairs leading to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris, where 35 “barrel” professionals were involved. The recovery, the source revealed, required 7 long nights. “It’s exactly the kind of thing you want to do – fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas told the masthead – 100 people falling down the stairs and each in a different way”.

It is not the only gift that Keanu Reeves has given to his colleagues on the set: in fact, in October 2021 it had emerged that the star of the Matrix and of this saga had given away at the end of filming a customized Rolex Submariner to each of the stuntmen. A gift more in line with the legend linked to the actor, in this case.

