The spreading poison of religious hatred in Uttarakhand, the campaign of extremists against Muslims, the threat to leave Uttarkashi’s prola by June 15.

The poison of religious hatred spreading in Uttarakhand, the campaign of extremists against Muslims

Prola area of ​​Utrakashi June 15 Threatened with abandonment, Muslims are forced to migrate

Mob lynching, Love Jihad, Hijab, Halal and now migration: Barrister Owaisi’s speech in America

Dehra Dun/New Delhi: 12/Jun

It feels like that 2024 As Lok Sabha and assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are approaching, the work of targeting Muslims has started as usual in an attempt to consolidate the political ground. Graves of centuries old history are being dug, films are being made to brainwash the majority in the name of truth and further weaken Hindu-Muslim unity.

Historical facts are being distorted. From all over, pages are being changed from textbooks. Allama Iqbal, who wrote the song “Good India like ours”, is being called a traitor by a few anchors of the media. A new drama every day, the media’s own dance on this pargodi. In recent days, violence in Bihar, burning of madrassas, communal riots in the name of Aurangzeb in Maharashtra and even the train accident in Odisha were blamed by Muslims. The unholy conspiracy to declare the conspiracy and other incidents are examples of this.

Now Uttar Kashi of the hilly and touristic state of Uttarakhand LoveJihad# A new ground is being created to spread religious hatred in the name of. From where the news and viral protests, incidents and threatening videos on social media are very alarming. Where sectarianism and anti-Muslim orgy is being played out in the presence of the police. And in this matter, the central and state governments have remained silent spectators, while pointing out the houses and shops of the Muslims and regularly targeting them. X ” is being marked. Land Jihad has also been linked with Lujihad.

A violent mob attacked minority shops in Uttarkashi’s Prola. In a video that went viral, the angry mob can be seen torching shops and chanting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. June 15 Posters threatening to close shops and leave the state have also surfaced May 26 It has been colored in communal colors.

According to a report by National Voice, in an incident that took place last month in Prola of Uttarkashi district, the love affair between a Hindu boy and a girl was declared love jihad because one of their friends is a Muslim and he had gone for a walk with the two of them.May 26 When the three went for a walk near Prola Bazar, some people surrounded them and created a ruckus and alleged that they had lured the minor girl into Lujhad.

According to national voice, all Hindu organizations became active on the second day of this incident.May 28 A large procession was organized at Ko Prola. Shops belonging to the Muslim community were closed. A poster by an organization called Hindu Raksha Abhiyan was pasted on the shops warning them that June 15 Vacate the Prola. The poster has also threatened that if the people of the Muslim community do not vacate the Prola by June 15, they themselves will be responsible for it. Only time will tell what will happen after that. !

According to the report of National Voice, the special thing in this case is that one of the two youths caught with the minor girl is a Hindu boy. It is said that these two were in love with each other. This young man named Jitendra Sini is a resident of Bijnor. Obaid Khan of Bijnor also has a shop just in front of Jitender’s shop in Prola. Both are good friends, Obaid Khan was only playing the role of an accomplice in this love affair. However, the police have arrested both of them. But in this entire incident front has been opened only against Muslims.

Muslim presence in Prola 45 There are shops. They mainly include clothing shops, hair salons, furniture shops, etc. And now these shops May 28 Most of the Muslim community has fled Prola overnight. A few shopkeepers have closed their shops and left while at least 6 Shopkeepers have packed their goods and gone to their homes.26 It was only after the incident came to light in May that an organization called Hinduraksha Abhiyan jumped into the matter. May 28 Organized a big rally in Ko Prola and 15 Maha Panchayat has been announced on June.

Qaumi Awaz has written that the heat of this incident is being felt in the whole of Uttarkashi. Apart from Parola, such a bandh was also organized in Mori, Barkot and Uttarkashi. Love Jihad was also held in Nain Bagh of Tehri district, which is on the border of Uttarkashi district. A procession was taken out against In all these processions, the slogan of freeing Uttarakhand from Muslims is being given.

According to another report by National Voice, the environment has deteriorated to such an extent that a certain section of people have to close their businesses overnight. So far, many Muslim traders have left the Prola area of ​​the district. However, the police administration Such is trying to rule out any talk of tension and displacement.

On Sunday, Shakil & Sons, a businessman who is approx 42 who has been running a clothing business in Prola for years, also had to leave his shop. He decided to shift to Dehradun in view of the continuous worsening conditions and protests. Salim, who runs a clothing shop in Prola, said that his father Shakeel 42 Came to Prola years ago. Before that his father was in cloth business. Approx 15 Years ago, he opened a clothing shop in Prola with all his hard work, but now due to deteriorating conditions, he is shifting to Dehradun.

Minority leaders and activists of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were not spared from the intensity of this communal tension in Prola. District President of BJP Minority Cell of North Kashi district Muhammad Zahid also left Prola with his family on Thursday. Here He used to run a clothes shop.

Zahid told Indian Express that he is here 25 He has been living since and joined BJP three years ago. In February this year, he was given the responsibility of the minority cell of the district. Even before that, he has held various positions in the party. Apart from this, B. A few more JP workers have left Prola. Muslim businessmen living here said that how can they stay here when the ruling party leaders are not feeling safe. What will happen to?

On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that land and love jihad will not be tolerated in the state under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against those involved in love jihad. He said that the Common Civil Code will be introduced in the state very soon. will be enforced.

At the same time, late President of All India Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and Member of Parliament of Hyderabad, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, who is on a visit to the United States, said in his address to the Indian brothers living in the United States that the last 9 For years, the environment is being destroyed in the name of mob lynching, jihad, hijab and halal in the country and now at the homes of Muslims in Uttar Kashi. X Marked and asked to clear.

Earlier this morning, in one of his tweets, President of All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen and Member of Parliament of Hyderabad, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote that “The Maha Panchayat held on June 15 should be banned immediately! The people living there should be protected. Copied from there.” Arrangements should be made to bring back the evacuees. It is the job of the BJP government to send the criminals to jail and bring peace soon.

The mahapanchayat to be held on 15th June should be banned immediately! Security should be provided to the people living there.

