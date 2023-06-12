Home » The man who was shot in the street is still in intensive care at the Roca hospital
The man who was shot in the street is still in intensive care at the Roca hospital

The man who was shot in the street is still in intensive care at the Roca hospital

The 40-year-old man who was shot last Saturday in the north of Roca is still in intensive care.

The attack happened after 14 hours on Damas Patricias and Picaflor streets where the wounded man was found with an impact in the abdomen area.

Police sources reported that personnel from the Criminalistics Cabinet reviewed the area and found four bullet casings. They also began to carry out inquiries and managed to locate the suspect who was taking refuge in an address on Damas Patricias street, where he was arrested.

The injured man was transferred to the Francisco López Lima hospital where he was admitted to intensive therapy. Police sources indicated that the man is stable and continues to evolve.


