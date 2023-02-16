Hookup + On February 16, “Seeking Truth” magazine published an important article “Several Major Issues in Current Economic Work” by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The article emphasizes that the economic work in 2023 is full of complexities. It is necessary to proceed from the strategic overall situation, grasp the main contradictions, start from improving social psychological expectations and boost development confidence, grasp major key links, and do a good job.

△From December 15th to 16th, 2022, the Central Economic Work Conference will be held in Beijing. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.

CCTV’s “Lianbo+” sorts out the main points of the article, and will study with you the General Secretary’s 2023 economic work deployment.

01 Prioritize recovery and expansion of consumption

◆ wantEnhance spending powerImprove consumption conditions, innovate consumption scenarios, and fully release consumption potential.

◆Consumption is a function of income, andIncrease the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channelsespecially to improve the spending power of low- and middle-income residents who have a high propensity to consume but are greatly affected by the epidemic.

◆ wantReasonably increase consumer creditto support housing improvement, new energy vehicles, elderly care services, education, medical, cultural and sports services and other consumption.

02Effectively promote investment in the whole society through government investment and policy incentives

government investment

◆ wantIntensify efforts in laying the foundation, benefiting the long-term, making up for shortcomings, and adjusting the structureAccelerate the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” major projects, strengthen infrastructure construction in transportation, energy, water conservancy, agriculture, information, etc., and strengthen inter-regional infrastructure connectivity.

◆ wantSupport urban agglomerations and metropolitan areas in building a modern infrastructure systemImplement urban renewal actions and rural construction actions.

◆ wantIncrease investment in technology and industryto carry out the construction of major scientific and technological infrastructure and key core technology research and development capabilities in advance.

policy finance

◆ wantplay a counter-cyclical regulatory roleto increase financing support for major projects in line with the national development plan and industrial policy orientation, taking into account both economic and social benefits.

◆ wantRelax market access for private investmentEncourage and attract more private capital to participate in the construction of major national projects and short-board projects.

◆ wantStrengthen project reserves and preliminary workto strengthen factor protection.

Continue to play the role of export in supporting the economy

◆It is necessary to stabilize exports to developed countries, expand exports to emerging economies, improve the level of processing trade, increase the added value of exports, expand service trade, develop digital trade, consolidate and expand the export advantages of new industries such as new energy vehicles, and actively expand advanced technology, Import important equipment, energy resources and other products, give full play to the role of China-Europe Railway Express, and accelerate the construction of a strong trade country.

01Ensure the smooth circulation of the national economy

◆ wantVigorously improve food and energy resource security capabilitiesespecially to hold the rice bowl firmly in one’s own hands.

◆ wantImplement a new round of 100 billion jin grain production capacity improvement actionAsk for production capacity from arable land and technology, and ask for food from land resources.

◆ wantStrengthen domestic exploration and development of important energy and mineral resources and increase reserves and productionCoordinating the layout of power sources, networks, loads and storages, accelerating the planning and construction of new energy systems, supporting enterprises to “go to sea in groups”, and accelerating the diversification of imports.

◆ wantImprove national strategic materialsreserve capacity。

02 Accelerate the upgrading and development of the industrial system

——Traditional manufacturing is the foundation of a modern industrial system

◆ wantAccelerate digital transformationpromote advanced and applicable technologies, and strive to improve the level of high-end, intelligent, and green.

——Strategic emerging industries are new pillars and new tracks leading future development

◆To speed up the R&D and application promotion of cutting-edge technologies such as new energy, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, green and low-carbon, and quantum computing,Support the development of specialized and new enterprises。

◆ wantVigorously develop the digital economyimprove the level of normalized supervision, and support platform companies in leading development, creating jobs, and demonstrating their talents in international competition.

01Deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises and improve the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises

◆According to changes in the situation, focus on improving core competitiveness and enhancing core functions,Planning a new round of action plan for deepening the reform of state-owned enterprises。

◆ wantAdhere to the classification reform directionhandle the relationship between the economic responsibility and social responsibility of state-owned enterprises, improve the state-owned assets management system that focuses on capital management, give full play to the role of state-owned capital investment and operation companies, promote the integration and reorganization of state-owned enterprises in a market-oriented manner, and create a number of innovative state-owned enterprises.

◆ wantPerfecting Modern Corporate Governance of State-owned Enterprises with Chinese Characteristicstruly operate according to the market-oriented mechanism, and accelerate the construction of a world-class enterprise.

02Optimize the development environment of private enterprises and promote the development and growth of private economy

◆ wantInstitutionally and legallyPut down the requirement of equal treatment of state-owned and private enterprises,From policy and public opinionEncourage and support the development and growth of the private economy and private enterprises.

◆ wantProtected by lawProperty rights of private enterprises and rights of entrepreneurs.

◆ wantComprehensive revisionEnterprise-related laws, regulations and policies continue to break down barriers that affect equal access.

◆ wantImprove the fair competition systemoppose local protection and administrative monopoly, and open up more space for private enterprises.

◆ wantStrengthen management services for small, medium and micro enterprisesSupport the development of small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households.

@leading cadres at all levels

◇ To solve problems for private enterprises, do practical things, and build a pro-Qing government-business relationship.

@State-owned enterprises, private enterprises, foreign enterprises

◇Operate in compliance with laws and regulations.

01Expand market access

◆ wantReasonably reduce the negative list of foreign investment accessincrease the opening up of the modern service industry, and give full play to the role of open platforms such as the Pilot Free Trade Zone, Hainan Free Trade Port, various development zones, and bonded areas. The announced foreign investment access policies must be implemented as soon as possible.

02Comprehensively optimize the business environment

◆ wantImplement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprisespromote fair competition, ensure that foreign-funded enterprises participate in government procurement, bidding, and standard formulation on an equal footing in accordance with the law, and increase the protection of intellectual property rights and the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investment.

◆ wantActively push to joinThe Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), etc.High Standard Economic and Trade Agreementand take the initiative to compare relevant rules, regulations, management, and standards to deepen reforms in related domestic fields.

03Do a good job in serving foreign-funded enterprises in a targeted manner

◆ wantStrengthen communication with foreign businessmenTo provide maximum convenience for foreign businessmen to come to China to engage in trade and investment negotiations, and at the same time promote the normalization of economic and trade personnel to go out to attract investment.

01Prevent systemic risks caused by the real estate industry

◆ wantCorrectly handle the relationship between preventing systemic risk and moral hazarddo a good job in risk response and ensure the stable development of the real estate market.

@Regions and relevant departments

◇ wantImplement policies according to the city, strive to improve expectations and expand effective demandSupport rigid and improved housing needs, support the implementation of childbirth policies and talent policies, solve housing problems for new citizens and young people, encourage local governments and financial institutions to increase the supply of affordable rental housing, and explore the construction of a long-term rental housing market.

◇ wantAdhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculationin-depth study and judgment of major trends and structural changes such as the relationship between supply and demand in the real estate market and the pattern of urbanization, and pay close attention to research on medium- and long-term fundamental solutions to eliminate the drawbacks of the development model of “high debt, high leverage, and high turnover” for many years, and promote the real estate industry to a new The development model transitioned smoothly.

02Prevent and defuse financial risks

◆ wantCoordinate the prevention of major financial risks and moral hazardsConsolidate the responsibilities of all parties, deal with them in a timely manner, and prevent the formation of regional and systemic financial risks.

◆ wantStrengthen the Party Central Committee’s Centralized and Unified Leadership on Financial WorkDeepen the reform of the financial system.

03Prevent and defuse local government debt risks

◆ wantConsolidate the responsibility of provincial governments to prevent and resolve hidden debt subjectsincrease efforts to deal with existing implicit debts, optimize the maturity structure of debts, reduce interest burdens, steadily promote the merger and supervision of local government implicit debts and statutory debts, and resolutely curb the increase and resolve the stock.

◆ wantProhibition of all kinds of disguised debt borrowingTo prevent the “platformization” of local state-owned enterprises and institutions.

◆ wantStrengthen the comprehensive management of financing platform companiesto promote classification transformation.

◆ wantDeepen the reform of the fiscal and taxation systemImprove the financial transfer payment system, improve the financial system below the province, steadily promote the construction of the local tax system, and consolidate the local basic financial resources and self-development capabilities.

(China Central Radio and Television Network CCTV)

责编：张悦鑫 ]