Today is another cloudy to cloudy day with occasional small showers in some places. The rainfall is not heavy, but it is recommended that you bring an umbrella when you go out. What if you are “partially” caught?

Although the spring rains are continuous, but because this round of precipitation belongs to the warm area, the temperature will slowly rise in the next few days. Since April 1, the southwest airflow in front of the southwest trough has developed violently, causing a warm ridge to rise like a sudden army and reach the north. Affected by it, the maximum temperature in Hangzhou will rise to above 20°C.

But at the same time, a cold air from the north will also move southward, and will fiercely merge with the southwest airflow, giving birth to the Jianghuai cyclone that is more common in spring. From April 3rd to 4th, Hangzhou will usher in an obvious shower or thunderstorm. Accompanied by short-term heavy rain and other strong convective weather.

Starting from April 5th, as the Jianghuai cyclone enters the sea and guides the cold air to the south, the Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that the highest temperature in the province will drop by 6-8 ℃, and the lowest temperature will return to below 10 ℃, and down jackets can be worn again. .

The next week will be another 7 days with more rain and less sunshine. The Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be 5 days of either cloudy or rainy days, but on April 1st and 2nd, it is expected to see the sun reappear.

April 5th is Ching Ming Festival, so far, it looks like it will rain. This period is also the peak of tomb-sweeping and outings. Due to the complex and changeable weather, please pay special attention to the forecast and warning information issued by the meteorological department, and arrange travel in advance.

However, the day when the sun “reappears” is coming soon. On April 6th, central and northern Zhejiang took the lead in turning “cloudy”, and from the 7th, the whole province will usher in a bright spring day of “big wash”.