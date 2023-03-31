In March 2023, 28.68 million euros were invested in startups, in 8 capital increases (in March 2022 there were 21 deals, for a total of 121.19 million). The total raised in the first three months of the year is 119.98 million. Among the operations of this month, the 10.6 million raised by Caracol, the 10 million by Resalis therapeutics, the 2.5 million by Newronika stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 7 in all, which raised a total of 6.5 million.

The main news

Lventure and Digital Magics towards merger

Lventure and Digital Magics, both listed venture capital investment holding companies, have signed a non-binding agreement to bring about a merger between the two companies. HERE the details of the operation.

360 capital and Polimi launch the Poli360 II fund

Venture capital firm 360 Capital and Politecnico di Milano have launched Poli360 II, a new fund that will focus on seed and early stage investments in the field of technology transfer and digital transformation.

Innovit’s new accelerator program in San Francisco kicks off

The selections are open for the new acceleration program for innovative startups and SMEs promoted by the Italian Innovation Center at Innovit, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco. The deadline for applying is 25 April 2023. HERE to apply.

Telemedicine, AreaMedical24 acquired by Paginemediche

medical pages, a company that developed a digital health and telemedicine platform, has acquired AreaMedical24, a startup that offers telemedicine services to insurance companies and companies. HERE the details of the operation.

Blum opens a new company in the United States

Blum, a consulting company specializing in the promotion of Made in Italy innovation, has announced the opening in the United States of Blum Us, a new company that aims to support companies, research centers, acceleration programs, and the Italian ecosystem of innovation in the relationship with the American and international market. We also talked about it HERE. The initiatives also include support for 11 companies, including innovative startups and players in the audiovisual and music market, guests of the Italy pavilion at the Creative Industries Expo of the South by Southwest festival in Austin (Texas).

BizAway inaugura a Dubai

BizAwaya scaleup active in the business travel sector since 2015, has inaugurated its first non-European office in Dubai, thanks to the partnership with Seed Group, the company of the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Calls and Tenders

Le 5 startup accelerate da Greener

Around (packaging as a service and reusable), Cargoful (logistics software that optimizes transport operations), Movopack (sustainable packaging), Soseaty Collective (solution to reduce the environmental impact of used clothing and textile waste) and Zerow (platform of accessories, garments and circular materials) certified blockchain: these are the 5 startups selected for Greener, a program promoted by Meta and Lventure to accelerate the green transition of companies.

Work, Codemotion is looking for 50 talents

Codemotion, a platform for the professional growth of developers and for companies looking for IT talent, aims to introduce 50 new profiles into the company, including developers, sales teams, product experts and community management. HERE the details.

Agritech, the new Sellalab acceleration program is underway

The international acceleration program is underway Ag 4 future food, promoted by the Sella group and created by its own Venture Incubator dpixel, which aims to identify and support startups capable of developing innovative, economically sustainable, accessible and efficient solutions and technologies in the agri-food chain.

Italian Lifestyle, the six startups of the acceleration program

Presented the six startups of the second batch of Italian Lifestyle, acceleration program of Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center and CR Firenze Foundation with Nana Bianca and Foundation for Research and Innovation for companies in the Made in Italy sectors (tourism, fashion and food). They are: Lab-go, a startup that has created a technology to protect brands, HealthyFood, a food-tech startup that aims to satisfy different dietary needs. And then Agrobit, a startup that helps optimize agricultural production thanks to drones, sensors, 3D models and algorithms, PopulaRise, a startup that operates in the influencer marketing sector, Cyber ​​Evolution, a cybersecurity startup that has developed a security device capable to protect LAN networks, and Quiroom, an online booking portal that allows hotels to be able to sell unsold hotel rooms at the last minute.

Investment rounds

3D printing, Caracol raises 10.6 million

Snail, a scaleup active in the industrial 3D printing sector, has closed a Series A investment round of 10.6 million euros with Cdp vc and Neva. Participated in the operation Primo Space Fund and Eureka! venture. Thanks to the capital raised, Caracol will be able to start its internationalization process, expanding into regions such as North America and the Middle East.

Medicine, capital increase for Resalis

Resalis therapeutics, a biotech that supports the development of a drug for the treatment of certain metabolic diseases, particularly in the liver field, has closed a 10 million euro seed round. The group of investors was led by Claris Ventures, assisted by Italian Angels for Growth and Club degli Investitori.

The other investments of March

Neuronics, an innovative SME active in the development of systems for brain stimulation, has signed a 2.5 million euro grant agreement with the European Innovation Council (Eic) accelerator. Cosmico, a startup that connects digital talents with international companies, agencies, consultancy firms and startups, has closed its first round, raising 1.85 million euros. Among the investors Prana Ventures, Bonsai Ventures, Growth Engine and business angels. Genomeup, a startup that uses artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of genetic diseases, has closed a capital increase of 1.5 million with Scientifica and Innova venture. Mamaclean has closed a round of one million euros subscribed by the Startup Relaunch Fund of Cdp venture capital and business angels. One million euros also for Billoo and 580 thousand euros for Solho.

Equity crowdfunding

These startups and innovative SMEs closed the equity crowdfunding campaigns: Forno brisa (4.3 million on Mamacrowd), Kopjra (869 thousand euros on Mamacrowd), Joe Ross (381 thousand euros on Opstart), Native to wear (270 thousand euros on Mamacrowd), Pradella systems (259 thousand euros on WeAreStarting) , Twiper (220 thousand euros on Backtowork) and Ruralis (210 thousand euros on Crowdfundme).

