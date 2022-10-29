Nanfang Daily News (Reporter /Xu Lin, Luo Xiaohua Correspondent/Yue Zong) On October 29, the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee and the collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and study the implementation of opinions in our province. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. , A series of major achievements have been achieved in theory and practice, and major policies and strategic arrangements have been formulated for the development of the party and the country in the new era and new journey. The new victory of socialism with characteristics plays a very important guiding and guaranteeing role. We must deeply understand the great political significance, practical significance and far-reaching historical significance of successfully holding the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, effectively strengthen the ideological, political and action consciousness of study and implementation, and earnestly do a good job in the study and publicity of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Carry out the work. It is necessary to deeply study and understand the important ideas, important viewpoints, major strategies and major measures determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasp the great significance of the work of the past five years and the great transformation of the new era in the past 10 years, and deeply understand the decisiveness of the “two establishments”. It is necessary to firmly and consciously achieve the “two maintenance”; firmly grasp the rich connotation and world outlook methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the powerful power of truth and practice contained therein, and firmly and consciously use it to guide and guide Guangdong Various work; firmly grasp the mission and task of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and explore the Guangdong practice of building socialist modernization in an all-round way in accordance with the strategic plan of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee; firmly grasp the leadership of the great self-revolution The important requirement of the great social revolution is to keep the sobriety and prudence of rushing for the exam at all times, and unswervingly lead the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to deepen; The development idea as the center gathers the strength of the cadres and masses of the province, and strives to promote Guangdong to walk in the forefront of the country and create new brilliance in the new journey. It is necessary to ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is implemented and achieved in Guangdong. The Provincial Party Committee will issue the “Notice” and “Overall Work Plan” to earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and make clear requirements for the study, publicity and implementation of the province and make comprehensive arrangements. All regions and departments should formulate specific plans based on actual conditions, clarify the division of tasks, and conscientiously organize and implement them. Leading cadres at all levels should take the lead in learning, publicizing and implementing work, and implement the deployment and requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party into the economy and society. Development in all fields and aspects, efficiently coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinating development and security, and making every effort to complete the annual economic and social development goals and tasks, step by step, put the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party into action, See it in effect.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the great significance of the “Several Regulations of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Strengthening and Maintaining the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the Party Central Committee”, and to uphold and maintain the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core must be fulfilled. When practical, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, continuously improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, strictly abide by political discipline and political rules, and consciously ideologically Politically, it is highly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the decisions and deployments of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee, plan to promote the development of Guangdong with the “big man of the country” in mind, and strictly benchmark against the table to ensure that various undertakings are stable and long-term in the right direction. It is necessary to earnestly study and implement the “Implementation Rules of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Implementing the Eight Regulations of the Central Committee”, persevere in implementing the eight regulations of the Central Committee and the spirit of the detailed implementation rules, seize the “key minority” above the rate, and continue to deepen the rectification of “four styles”. Effectively improve the style of writing and meeting style, focus on rectifying formalism and bureaucracy, resolutely eliminate privileged thinking and privileged behavior, continuously improve the system and mechanism of work style construction, further promote the work of rectifying formalism to reduce the burden on the grass-roots level, and use the actual results of changing work styles to gather strength for To achieve the goals and tasks set forth by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we will work together in unity.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Video source: Guangdong Radio and Television Station