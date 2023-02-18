From February 16th to 17th, according to the unified arrangement and deployment of the Central Committee and the provincial and state committees, the Maqin County Party Committee Standing Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting. The meeting was closely linked to the actual work of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, examined problems in depth, conducted party analysis, and carried out criticism and self-criticism. Niu Dehai, member of the Standing Committee of the Guoluo State Party Committee and secretary of the Maqin County Party Committee, presided over the meeting and made a mobilization and concluding speech.

The standing committee of the county party committee attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, the team of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee formulated a detailed plan, organized intensive study, conducted in-depth heart-to-heart talks, extensively solicited opinions, thoroughly investigated and resolved problems, carefully wrote comparative inspection materials, and made solid preparations for various tasks. At the meeting, members of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee carefully studied the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the spirit of the Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and the spirit of the Democratic Life Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, laying an ideological foundation for the success of this democratic life meeting.

The meeting notified the party history study and education of the Standing Committee of the Maqin County Party Committee, the special inspection and rectification of food-related issues in 2022, the inspection and rectification of the special democratic life meeting of the provincial party committee inspection and rectification, and the preliminary preparations and comments for the democratic life meeting. Niu Dehai, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, conducted a comparative inspection, and compared the key contents of the eight aspects, and took the lead in seriously conducting personal comparative inspections. At the meeting, everyone closely integrated the reality, insisted on putting themselves, responsibilities, and work into consideration, carefully investigated problems, deeply analyzed the reasons, and carried out criticism and self-criticism openly and honestly, achieving a unified understanding, exchanging ideas, and cohesive efforts , The expected goal of common improvement has further enhanced the cohesion, combat effectiveness, and centripetal force of the leadership team.

Xie Derong, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Guoluo State Party Committee and director of the Veteran Bureau, pointed out in his comments that the preparations for this democratic life meeting were solid and sufficient. The meeting was pragmatic and efficient, with a clear theme, seriousness, high quality, and good results. It met expectations The purpose of this is a practice of seeking truth and being pragmatic in the political life of the party. In the next step, the Maqin County Standing Committee team must deepen study and education to lay a solid ideological foundation; serious party life, create a good political ecology; do a good job in problem rectification and solve outstanding problems.

In his summary, Niu Dehai pointed out that the members of the Democratic Life Meeting of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee adhered to the courage of the blade and the spirit of self-revolution, sought truth from facts to find out the problems, and analyzed the root causes, which really touched the mind and touched the soul. Achieved the purpose of unifying thinking, building consensus, and enhancing unity. We require everyone to take the lead in building political loyalty, taking the lead in strengthening responsibilities, taking the lead in cultivating feelings for the people, taking the lead in rectifying problems, and taking the lead in promoting self-revolution. (Source: Propaganda Department of Maqin County Party Committee)

(Editors in charge: Chen Mingju, Liu Peiran)

