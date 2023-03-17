Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On March 16, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Two Sessions and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and to implement the Provincial Party Committee The spirit of the Standing Committee meeting and the province’s cadre meeting conveys the spirit of learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on audit work and the spirit of the National Audit Work Conference, studies the city’s implementation opinions, and reviews relevant draft documents. Municipal party secretary Chen Anming presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that this National Two Sessions is a very important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is of great significance and far-reaching influence. General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the country and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, which fully embodies the high degree of unity of the will of the Party, the will of the people, and the will of the country, reflects the common will of all deputies to the National People’s Congress and the common aspiration of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and greatly encourages and Encourage hundreds of millions of people to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and work together to achieve the goals and tasks set by the Party’s 20th National Congress. We must conscientiously do a good job in the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and take it as an important political task at present and in the future. Good things about Jiangmen, promote the decision-making and deployment of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee to be effective in Jiangmen.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee. We must deeply understand the major achievements that the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee have led us to achieve, and further strengthen our confidence and determination to follow the General Secretary and forge ahead on a new journey. It is necessary to deeply understand the major judgments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee on the domestic and international situation, further strengthen strategic determination, and grasp the historical initiative. It is necessary to deeply understand the major policies of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee to uphold and improve the basic socialist economic system, further optimize the development environment, and stimulate the development vitality of various market entities. It is necessary to deeply understand the major deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee on economic and social development this year, and focus on the primary task of high-quality development to do a good job in Jiangmen.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the key points, grasp the key points, make full use of energy, take advantage of the situation, uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, adhere to the real economy as the foundation, and the manufacturing industry as the leader, and make every effort to promote economic operation in a stable and stable manner. Concentrate resources to forge regional strategic scientific and technological strength, implement the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages” with high quality, and promote the high-quality development of Jiangmen. It is necessary to deeply practice the people’s democracy in the whole process, focus on the central work and key tasks of the municipal party committee, support and ensure that deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the CPPCC perform their duties in accordance with the law, and further do a good job in the work of the Jiangmen People’s Congress and CPPCC in the new era.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions on audit work, fully implement the Party Central Committee’s deployment requirements for audit work, accurately grasp the direction of audit work in the new era, and give full play to the unique role of audit work in the new era. Serve the overall situation and promote the high-quality development of the city’s new era of auditing. Party committees at all levels must strengthen their leadership over auditing work, and the main responsible comrades of the party committees must personally grasp and manage it; all localities and departments must fully support and cooperate with auditing work, and consciously accept audit supervision; Based on the positioning of economic supervision, focus on the main responsibility and main business, build a team of high-quality professional audit cadres who are loyal, clean and responsible, and improve the modernization level of audit supervision capabilities. It is necessary to strengthen the rectification of audit issues, consolidate the main responsibilities of the audited units, strictly pursue accountability for perfunctory rectification and false rectification, and prevent the “broken window effect” and “scarecrow effect”.

The meeting also studied other matters.