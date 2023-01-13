Angela Bortolin it goes down very hard. “A palace maneuver with which my dignity was offended”. The object of the dispute is the revokes the appointment as deputy mayor, as well as councilor for social policies and education. And if by the mayor Ivan Minella the reasons were not disclosed, Bortolin loudly expounds his version of the facts. Starting with the opposition to the scarce allocation of money to public schools in the next budget. On the other hand, the theme of the time change in middle school seems to be marginal.

Let’s imagine his state of mind…

«I spent five years as a city councilor and later 14 as deputy mayor, always trying to respond to the needs of the citizens of Santa Giustina. Now, however, I find myself thrown out of the junta due to a maneuver by the palace. The worst aspect in any case concerns the offense to my personal dignity, deriving from the attack to which I was subjected during the last group meeting».

What triggered the rift?

«My firm opposition to the 2023 budget. Because the blanket is short and we know it well, but it is up to the administrators to decide where to throw it. Contributions to public schools have disappeared, if not a meager and obligatory one. At the same time, the economic demands for school transport, canteen and kindergartens will increase. In practice, parents put their hands in their pockets twice. Let me be clear: a small increase could have been there, but this is by no means… small».

There’s more?

«The double weights and the double measures with the parish kindergarten. Not even one euro less than the usual annual contribution guaranteed to the parish».

Other differences of views?

«The recent resolution to increase the compensation of local administrators finds me in total disagreement. I could not accept receiving more money when families do not make ends meet. I have expressed a written waiver through a paper which is in the records. I had previously proposed to allocate these additional sums to a fund to be dedicated to Santa’s associations: I was told that everyone does charity as they see fit».

The question of the new middle school timetable how much does it weigh?

«I have always discussed with the principals what could be done based on school and administration needs, but without decision-making power. However, I had stressed to the headteacher the inappropriateness of keeping the children at school until 1.50 pm».

You opposed the project for the new kindergarten in Meano.

« After speaking with families and teachers, it has always been clear that Santa Giustina needs a central nursery school in the area already destined for it under the elementary schools. This is due to its proximity to services such as the library, swimming pool and gym”.

Kindergarten, however, keeps a fraction alive.

«It would not arise there for that reason, but only for votes useful to someone. That said, demonstrating my ability to stay within a majority, I voted in favor of the subsequent budgets and public works plans containing the project. On the contrary, others have decided that problems cannot be solved by discussing and talking about them, but by unloading all grievances on people”.

Are you still on the city council?

“I have to evaluate.”